To the editor:
I am supporting Joshua Ahlberg for the Edina City Council because he cares about issues that are increasingly important to me such as community, the environment and thoughtful urban design. Not only does he talk about the issues, he takes action to make positive changes.
I first met Josh when he was organizing to make the community aware of the proposed Braemar recreation expansion. I was impressed by his ability to listen, organize and effectively communicate.
Josh is not running to make a name for himself, but rather to better our community – one that he and his young family intend to live in for a long time. As a person who has lived in Edina for several decades, I believe we need age diversity on the Council to better represent the needs of younger residents and families. We also need people with fresh perspectives and experience to meet the challenges presented by a changing environment.
Through focus on better process and communications, more coherent planning and zoning and stringent ethical standards, Josh would work to make a positive difference on the Council.
To learn more about Josh’s candidacy, please visit his website at AhlbergforCouncil.org. Please consider supporting and voting for him.
Dr. Tim Montgomery
Edina
