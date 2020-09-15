To the editor:
I am proud to call Senator Melisa Franzen my state senator and friend. I have lived in the area covered by Senate District 49 for 25 years now, and I am so proud of her representation in the Minnesota Senate for the eight years. As the first Democrat senator to represent the area that is currently SD 49, Melisa listens to her constituents and does what’s right for our district regardless of partisan politics. She listens to people’s beliefs, stories, and hardships to gain understanding before making decisions that would directly affect her constituents.
Senator Franzen has authored STEM education funding and robotics bills, which benefits all children in SD 49 regardless of partisanship. She has focused on creating a better Minnesota for all, and it shows. Our district has high-quality schools and world-class STEM programs. Did you know we have a robotics team that won the Chairman’s Award at the 2019 FIRST Detroit World Championship? Senator Franzen does, and she continues to advocate for these programs and dedicate spending for the programs that will benefit our community in the long run. I have been an educator for over 30 years, and this funding gives me faith in our Legislature. Thank you Senator Franzen.
I am most proud of her leadership in the Senate’s People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus. Representation matters, especially in politics. Senator Franzen is someone who goes out of her way to amplify the voices of those who are not often considered in political discussions, a necessity with the diversity of our cities, state, and country.
It is crucial to re-elect Senator Franzen for her to continue to represent the people in our district. Regardless of political affiliation, I urge you to vote in the Senate race on Nov. 3 – or better yet, vote early beginning Sept. 18. Senator Franzen has my full support in November, and I hope you take the time to consider supporting her too.
Leticia Guadarrama
Edina
