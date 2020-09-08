To the editor:
I have known Senator Melisa Franzen as her neighbor and a resident of Senate District 49 for the past two years. I have found her to be a wonderful neighbor, and a caring State Senator.
When a family member had issues with longterm Medical Assistance in Hennepin County, I reached out to Senator Franzen for some advice. She instantly connected me to the appropriate Hennepin County resources, was prudent about our privacy and we were able to resolve our issue within days. I was not only amazed by her responsiveness but also for caring so deeply on following through. She personally made the connection and ensured we had our issue resolved. I was not expecting her to personally make the ask on our behalf and frankly I was only looking for a phone number to call. She assured me that she would have done the same for any constituent.
Our senator is not only a great neighbor, but also cares about all of us in Senate District 49. What more can you ask for? Our relative was in a mental health treatment limbo, waiting for county approval before he could move to the next step. Within days of our reaching out to Senator Franzen, our relative was able to move into a group home, which is exactly what he needs for his continued mental health and stability. Our senator really took his predicament to heart. My family is so grateful for the county and our state senator who helped us navigate the oftentimes convoluted government health care system. She has my unconditional support this November.
Frances Fischer
Edina
