To the editor:
The City of Edina is in a financial pickle, but you probably won’t hear that from anyone at City Hall.
The root of this pickle is the decision, over many years, to prioritize Edina’s bond rating and status as a comparatively lower-tax community over investing the money needed to maintain and modernize physical assets and provide public facilities to standards that match Edina’s reputation for excellence.
To be clear, Edina does have financial strengths: the fifth-highest tax base in Minnesota, reliably high tax receipts, Aaa/AAA bond ratings, strong private redevelopment, award-winning financial reporting, clean annual audits, and manageable debt.
But these strengths aren’t the whole story.
The other part of the story is $54 million in deferred maintenance on city facilities, over $102 million in unfunded projects in the draft 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan, almost 7 times the debt per capita as Minnesota’s 4th-largest tax base community, Plymouth, a near doubling of the total property tax levies since 2007, and the budgeting of over $330 million in future tax revenue to aid private development through TIF.
And then there are aesthetics. Streets and parks that could look much better. Natural areas that should have cleaner water and less buckthorn. Trees that would still be standing if not cleared for redevelopment.
In general, our neighborhoods are beautiful because of private investment in them. Our commercial areas are attractive for the same reason. Back these out of the picture and it’s clear the public realm is not keeping pace.
The draft CIP shows us the city has not positioned itself financially to take on a backlog of projects, much less get ahead of them – not without incurring more debt and risking its bond rating, and not without raising taxes and losing its low-tax bragging rights.
The city’s professional staff and financial advisors are doing what they can to add funding to the CIP, but it will barely make a dent. There are no easy answers, but the city can begin by taking in more revenue from redevelopment by eliminating TIF and wasting less on pet projects.
Randy Meyer
Edina
