To the editor:
When Heather Edelson first ran for the Minnesota House District 49A seat she promised to work tirelessly for Edina and Minnesota. She has more than delivered on that promise and has earned the reputation as “a ball of energy.” Heather has authored dozens of bills to help protect the safety and health of our communities. By frequently seeking the opinions of her constituents we are left feeling heard and represented.
We can all be proud to have Heather working on our behalf so let’s elect her to another term in the MN House 49A.
Mike Menzel
Edina
