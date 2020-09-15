To the editor:
The citizens of Edina will benefit greatly by electing Carolyn Jackson to the Edina City Council. Carolyn has a broad understanding of the needs of our community and has thoughtful ideas on how to make our community resilient in every possible way. She has volunteered hundreds of hours serving on the Edina Energy and Environment Commission, the Morningside Rotary Club, and various Edina school committees like the PTA. Carolyn knows how to engage and patiently listen to ideas from our Edina community. Let’s make Edina an even better place to live by electing Carolyn Jackson to the Edina City Council.
Kathy Iverson
Edina
