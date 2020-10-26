To the editor:
In a letter on your website dated October 13th, and in the paper on the 14th, Edina resident David Frenkel, in a reprise of Dana Carvey’s Church Lady, tut-tutted about City Council candidate Carolyn Jackson’s frustration over – admitted – audio problems in her presentation at the recent League of Women Voters forum. Why, says Frenkel, she even used a cuss word! A portion of Ms. Jackson’s remarks were re-recorded and inserted in the published video.
Raise your hand if you never used a cuss word in frustration when something went wrong at an important moment, or when somebody cut you off in traffic. Frenkel’s letter is just a silly retreat to the fainting couch. Many of you have kids who are saltier than Carolyn.
Several people have submitted letters to the Sun Current attesting to her work on the law of elections, her work on municipal matters for smaller and middle-sized cities, her work for and chairing the Edina Energy Commission, and her work with the Edina Schools. There is no need to repeat them elaborately here.
I have known Carolyn Jackson a long time; I know her family. I don’t know many more public-spirited persons than Carolyn. She’d be an asset to the council; I can tell you that.
Really, though, Frenkel’s letter is more than a retreat to the fainting couch: it’s a scurrilous smear in the closing days before the election.
Ignore it.
Steve Timmer
Edina
