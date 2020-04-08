To the editor:
We are in the midst of a world epidemic as the coronavirus has put the health of everyone at risk.
The world is reeling and trying to react not only to save precious life, but also the world economy. Pick up any newspaper in the country and you will read about the virus, death, social distancing, quarantines, stay-at-home orders, supply shortages, job loss and recession just to name a few trends in about every article.
In March, more than 10 million Americans lost their job and applied for government aid. The Department of Labor reported that more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in one week alone. Minnesota logged close to a quarter-million unemployment insurance applications during that same time.
Given everything we are currently facing, the Edina City Council thinks now is the time to implement a healthier and greener future for Edina as they are determined to reshape the way residents think about recycling through a mandate. City bureaucrats will allow one to opt out of the organics recycling program; however, you’ll still have to pay the monthly fee. In addition to the monthly fee, you can only use bags labeled “BPI Certified Compostable,” which you will have to purchase.
During these uncertain times, I’m asking the Edina City Council to pull their head out of the sand and take a look at reality. I hope that common sense prevails and Mayor Hovland and the city council do the right thing by focusing on what really matters. I hope they give Edina residents who chose not to participate at this time more options.
I hope they would consider postponing implementation as I question whether this is a priority at this time in our country, state, and city. I hope they think about American families right here in Edina who are suffering and who are struggling to make ends meet, who are worrying about losing their jobs, and who are praying about the safety, health and wellbeing of their families every single day. Please focus on what matters.
Lonny Leitner
Edina
