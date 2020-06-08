Janet Kitui has announced her candidacy for Edina City Council. Kitui, who also ran for city council in 2018, submitted the following announcement to the Sun Current:
“My name is Janet Kitui, I’m a mom, grandmother, a state employee and a longtime resident of Edina. My three daughters attended Edina Public Schools. I chose this community as the place to raise my family, and I am so proud call Edina my home. I’m running for Edina City Council because I believe in a better way of leading: one where our city leaders work alongside the people in our community, helping to solve real problems that working families face each day.
The three pillars of my campaign are development, sustainability and equity. I have been an active member of the community, serving as president of the Parent Council South View Middle School. I have also contributed to Edina’s Race and Equity Task Force, and I currently serve on the Edina Housing Task Force and Energy & Environment commissions. I am committed to leveraging the strength of our city-school partnership. Sharing resources, fosters inclusive community engagement, supports sustainable development and helps the city to steward the environment. I will build a coalition of people from all background who care about justice, fairness, equality and inclusion.”
