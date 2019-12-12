It’s almost 2020, but the Edina City Council took care of some unfinished business last week when it approved the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, which provides guidelines for the next 10 years of redevelopment in the city.
The update of the official vision for Edina had been more than two years in the making when the council voted 4-1 Dec. 3 to approve the massive document, the product of input from more than 100 residents.
“You have exceeded every one of my expectations for what this plan could be,” City Councilmember Mike Fischer told his audience of plan contributors, many of whom belong to the various commissions that helped shape the document.
Both Fischer and Councilmember Kevin Staunton were on the Edina Planning Commission when they helped form Edina’s 2008 Comprehensive Plan. Fischer said he ran for the city council to be on the dais for this moment.
“My role was to get it across the finish line. That’s why I wanted to be here,” he said.
The newest council member, Ron Anderson, also ran for office with redevelopment in mind. Campaigning in 2018, he positioned himself as a bulwark against the pace of change he saw in Edina. Anderson provided the lone vote against the plan.
The most contentious component of the new vision is the population growth – and therefore, the rise in density – it anticipates. It incorporates Metropolitan Council figures that foresee a 16% population increase between 2020 and 2040. At its most dense, the plan allows for up to 150 dwelling units per acre, in part of the Southdale district.
The numbers were too much for Anderson.
“We’ve been racing past every forecast for a few years now, and I think that this opens the door to more of the same,” he said.
At the center of debate over the plan has been the difference between population projections and growth targets. The plan stresses that the projections are just that, and not a prescription for growth.
Opponents to the forecasted density argue that the projections enable an influx of residents for which the city is not prepared.
“I kind of wish the Met Council didn’t put those numbers in, because it’s their projections,” Fischer said.
He acknowledged, however, what the plan’s opponents have pointed out – that the Met Council did consult with city staff in formulating those forecasts.
The point in projecting the growth is to position the city to respond to market forces and other phenomena such as climate change, according to Bill Smith, a consultant who helped compile the plan.
The projections are made so the Met Council knows where to allocate resources for infrastructure, Fischer noted. He said he wants to ensure “the Met Council’s planning to spend money on our part of the Twin Cities region for whatever we have needs for. I would rather err on that side. By no means is that a target for what we should grow to.”
To illustrate that projections don’t guarantee particular results, he recalled the 2008 Comprehensive Plan. A draft version of that document described an expected population increase of 9% in 25 years, but the city council at the time downgraded that projection for the final version, Fischer recalled.
“They edited it to 3%, and I’m sure that felt better. Did that change what really happened? I don’t think it did. You know what changed what really happened? Ten years of an economic boom changed what really happened,” Fischer said.
While the public hearing that preceded the plan’s approval mostly featured commission members praising the document, dissent came in the form of one commenter who has repeatedly pointed out discrepancies within the plan in its various drafts, and with another resident who noted traffic concerns as a result of increased population density.
The city council received resident feedback through other channels as well. “We got a lot of emails,” Fischer said.
Many of the emails speaking against the plan appeared to be form letters, Mayor Jim Hovland observed.
“For all the folks that were just sending in these emails that were cut and paste, I wanted to say, go read that plan. Go see what all your fellow citizens have been working on for two and a half years, and see what a great product they produced,” he said.
The emails, Hovland noted, commonly repeated figures from the group, We Can Do Better Edina, which formed as an outgrowth from the “Stop the Lid” movement that coalesced in 2018, opposing a now-dormant project that envisioned new space for development over part of Highway 100.
Now opposing Edina’s pace growth in general, the group asserts that the new Comprehensive Plan aspires to grow Edina’s population by 33% by 2040, and increase the number of households in the city by 44%. But those data points use 2010 as a baseline for the rate of increase.
Using 2020 estimates as a baseline, Edina’s population is expected to grow by 16% by 2040, while the number of households grows by 24%.
It won’t be the first time Edina has experienced major transition, Councilmember Kevin Staunton noted.
“Change and growth are nothing new to our community. That’s one of the secrets to our success,” he said.
To find such change, one must look no further than 50th and France, which wasn’t always a posh shopping and dining destination, Staunton offered.
“In 1973 at 50th and France, we had five gas stations and a red barn. We remember it fondly, but it wasn’t what it is today,” he said.
To further illustrate his point, Staunton mentioned the evolution of Southdale Center. To further argue for the normalcy of change, Fischer invoked another major project of yesteryear. “The gravel pit that became Centennial Lakes Park – that was planned,” he said.
In fact, Edina was a pioneer of city planning, Hovland added. “In 1928, we were the first city in Minnesota to have a planning department. And in 1957, we were the first city to hire a full-time planning director,” he said.
An all-encompassing document
Despite being the focus of so much public discourse, the housing and population portions of the new Comprehensive Plan comprise just a portion of the document’s 400 pages – 4,000, if all the ancillary parts are counted. It’s that panoramic scope that makes the plan difficult to fully grasp, Planning Commissioner Sheila Berube observed during the public comment period of last week’s council meeting.
“The one flaw, I think, is that it’s just too massive and includes so much, that not everybody has the opportunity to dig too deeply into it,” Berube said. That accounts for the divergent ways in which people view the document, she argued.
“The default is that sometimes people rely on soundbites and social media, unfortunately. I think that’s human nature,” Berube said.
Few comments on the plan had to do with anything other than land use and housing, Staunton noted. “And I think that’s both an indication of the great work that was done and the anxiety and the focus that is on the land use and housing areas,” he said.
The plan’s other chapters include transportation, water resources, energy and the environment, and human rights and relations. Another chapter, on arts and culture, is part of an Edina Comprehensive Plan for the first time. The chapter lays out the case for a new Edina Art Center to replace the current facility, which opened in 1976.
Meanwhile, the plan’s section on human rights and relations “puts on the record that we are a welcoming community for all people,” said James Nelson, chair of the Edina Human Rights & Relations Commission.
Noting another part of the plan that received little fanfare compared to the population issues, Councilmember Mary Brindle was pleased to see the document set a goal of expanding the city’s broadband internet capacity and infrastructure.
Despite its large scale, the plan could still benefit from one more addition, Fischer said, suggesting that former Councilmember Bob Stewart be included on the acknowledgments page. Stewart was defeated by Anderson, the council’s lone opponent to the Comprehensive Plan’s final form, in the 2018 council election.
Next, the document will be submitted to the Met Council for review.
