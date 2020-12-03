Throughout her life, Carolyn Jackson has been interested in policy, governing and public engagement.
And now, after being elected to the Edina City Council last month, Jackson will incorporate all of these aspects into her new role – and be the 11th woman to sit on the Council.
“It’s really important to remember that city government is probably the closest government to our everyday lives. And it is my goal to be polite and civil and helpful,” Jackson said. “I think I can do a good job. And I shouldn’t sit back and wait for somebody else to do it.”
Jackson, originally from Des Moines, Iowa, pursued her graduate studies at Northwestern University, where she studied history and graduated in 1987. She later pursued a law degree at the University of Michigan, where she graduated in 1992. During these years of schooling, Jackson also took on roles in politics. She interned for Iowa Congressman Tom Tauke in 1987, and then a year later, worked on George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign as a first job out of college in Chicago.
Jackson later worked for a law firm, but soon gave it up to be a stay-at-home mother for her two daughters in Winnetka, Illinois. This Chicago suburb also had an influence on Jackson. At the time, it was a working experiment in efforts to be a self-sufficient community: It had it’s own power plant, water treatment and trash facility, Jackson said. Reflecting back, she said the city showed her that “a lot of the concerns that are in Edina are concerns that are shared across the country.” She plans to carry this mindset as she serves in her role on the Council.
After Jackson’s husband, Bruce, was transferred to Minnesota for his job in 2000, the family ultimately chose Edina as a place to settle down. Jackson said she had three reasons for picking the landing spot: good public education, lots of nearby parks and the sense of a tight-knit community.
Though she had been a stay-at-home mother since 1994, this did not stop Jackson from pursuing policy work. She began to work for the ACLU of Minnesota as she built its advocacy program as a volunteer, and was later hired as a staff member.
In this role, Jackson was a key player in fighting against the 2012 Voter ID Constitutional Amendment. This amendment would have required photo identification in order to vote, which critics said could have led to fewer people being able to legally cast their vote. Jackson noted that if this were in place during COVID-19, the voting process would not have gone as smooth.
Then, in 2018, Jackson sought the DFL endorsement for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 49A seat, but was not chosen.
Bridging divides – in politics and the community
While working against the Voter ID amendment, Jackson said, “one of the things that we found ... was how important it is to reach across to all parts of the state.”
Later, in 2013, Jackson joined a law firm where she began working to bridge the urban-rural divide. Through this firm, which represented the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, Jackson worked on the organization’s economic development program. Jackson also explored a cheese manufacturing business around this time.
Jackson noted her time with Tauke, who worked across party lines, also helped influence her idea of bridging divides in politics.
Former Edina City Councilmember Joni Bennett, who got to know Jackson while she was fighting against the Voter ID amendment, said Jackson is well-equipped for her new role, as it demands finding a way to bridge the desires of residents while also doing the right thing.
“I’ve been impressed with Carolyn’s courage, (and) her willingness to take on an issue that isn’t necessarily a popular issue,” Bennett said.
Even apart from finding balance in policy, Jackson also sees value in working collaboratively on community issues facing the city.
One of Jackson’s priorities heading into her term, starting in January, is continuing race and equity work in the city. She said the recommendations of the Race and Equity Task Force should continue to be implemented.
“We just keep thinking about who’s at the table and who’s not. And that includes not just people of different backgrounds and different races, but also different ages and different abilities,” Jackson said.
Women in Edina City Council
When Jackson steps into her role early next year, she will be the 11th woman to serve on the Council.
The presence of women in elected positions in the city is fairly recent. The first Edina women to be elected to public office entered their positions around 1973 – June Schmidt, who served on the Council, and Mary Forsythe, who served in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Jackson, who has been involved in the League of Women Voters Edina, said she believes strongly in voting rights. “Knowing that it’s only been 100 years since women got the right to vote, it makes it feel more precious to me,” she said.
Having worked in politics – as well as being a stay-at-home mother for so many years – has given Jackson skills like budgeting or conflict management.
“There have not been a lot of women who have been elected,” Bennett said. “I’m so grateful that she stepped forward and ran. ... I’m grateful to the voters for electing her.”
Jackson’s work in the city
Regina Neville, who has known Jackson for nearly two decades and has served on the Edina School Board, said Jackson has already shown her commitment to making a positive impact in the city.
“She wasn’t just waiting to make a difference by being elected to City Council, she has already been a part of lots of different activities, and just doing that grassroots-level work.”
Jackson has served as chair of the city’s Energy and Environment Commission and membership chair of the Edina Morningside Rotary Club. And currently, she is the vice chair of the Edina Community Foundation. Before that, she had served in multiple parent leadership roles.
“She’s a really good match,” Neville noted.
In addition to the focus on race and equity work, Jackson said consideration of a climate action plan is also on the table; implementing the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan is a priority as well. In all, she said she’s looking forward to working with community members.
“We are ultimately all neighbors. And I think that we can govern together well. And I hope that we will,” she said.
