This is the first installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city – questions like: “Where did the term ‘cake eaters’ come from?” “How many NHL players have come from Edina?” “How far can you tube down Minnehaha Creek?” For the series’ first installment, Curious Edina answers the question, “How did Edina get its name?” Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
In its early settlement, Edina was part of Richfield Township. In 1888 the residents of what is now Edina voted to create their own village. Now separated from Richfield Township, it was time to decide on a name for the new village. During a meeting at the Minnehaha Grange Hall two names were suggested, and a debate ensued. Those names were Westfield and Hennepin Park. Westfield was voted on and adopted as the name for the new village.
However, according to Sarah Baird’s diary, several notable village residents including Henry Brown, P.A. Ryan and the local pastor, Father McCabe, visited Sarah and George Baird’s farm to express disappointment regarding the name Westfield.
Before long, another meeting was held at the Grange Hall. A vote was taken and passed to reconsider the name Westfield. The owner of the village mill, Andrew Craik suggested the name Edina. Craik had moved to the village in 1869 from Edinburgh, Scotland. He purchased the mill and renamed it Edina Mill in honor of his hometown. Before the new name of Edina could be voted on, there was an argument and the meeting adjourned.
Finally, at the next meeting, it was settled. A vote was taken on the name Edina. Forty-seven voted for the new name, and 42 voted against.
This is how Edina got its name.
Thanks to Annie Schilling, chair of the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission, for the answer to this week’s question.
