Following the release of court-drawn redistricting maps last week, the legislative borders encompassing Edina have shifted – prompting weighty contemplation and contingency plans by local leaders.
The five-judge Special Redistricting Panel, appointed by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea last summer, revealed its determined redistricting maps Feb. 15 after the divided state Legislature expectedly failed to approve them on its own. Since then, local legislators in and around Edina have had to make decisions regarding their future plans to retain – or pursue – a district seat.
Following the U.S. Census, conducted every 10 years, U.S. Congressional and state legislative maps must be redistricted in order to align with updated population counts. In redistricting years, every legislative seat is up for reelection.
In Edina, the U.S. Third Congressional District, which is occupied by Rep. Dean Phillips, will continue to encompass the majority of the city’s voters – and even added a number of them from the Fifth Congressional District. Represented by Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Fifth District will remain as the elected seat for Edina constituents in the northeastern-most corner of the city, though covering a lesser percentage than before. Republican challengers, including Eden Prairie native Tom Weiler for the Third District and Muslim military veteran Shukri Abdirahman for the Fifth District, have declared their candidacy for the seats, which are held by DFL incumbents.
When state legislative boundaries were redrawn, Edina’s longtime state senator, Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina), was placed within the same district as Sen. Ron Latz (D-St. Louis Park), also a longtime legislator. López Franzen, who was elected last year as the Senate minority leader and has served in the Senate since 2012, currently represents Senate District 49, encompassing all of Edina and parts of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
Latz, who has served in the Legislature since 2002, currently represents Senate District 46, including St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
The newly drawn district for District 46, continues to include St. Louis Park and Hopkins and adds the northwest corner of Edina – where López Franzen now resides.
A few days following the redistricting map release, Latz reaffirmed his commitment to run for reelection in the district. Latz had made the announcement of his intent to run back in November.
Noting the loss of communities he currently represents, Latz said in a news release: “This is the unfortunate nature of redistricting. Fortunately, I am elated to maintain nearly 80 percent of the previous District 46 in the newly formed District 46.”
He added, “I look forward to getting to know the residents of Edina within District 46.”
López Franzen has not released plans publicly nor responded to the Sun Current’s requests for comment, as of Feb. 20. But she did provide some insight into her decision-making to MPR News last week, noting the consideration of a move. As a result of the newly redrawn maps, an open Senate seat without an incumbent was created, named Senate District 50. This district includes a majority of Edina and a significant portion of Bloomington.
“I’m getting calls from real estate folks,” she told MPR. “There’s different considerations. And I don’t think anybody makes a decision of this nature overnight.”
She added, “So that’s what I’m telling my members and my colleagues – to give us grace.”
Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina), whose House District 49A currently only encompasses parts of Edina, told the Sun Current Feb. 17 that she hopes that López Franzen runs for reelection. An Edina resident has historically held a Senate seat, which Edelson said she would prefer to continue as they often are exposed more to the community on a daily basis.
The Edina representative later that day announced her reelection campaign on Twitter for the newly redrawn district, 50A, which includes Edina and Bloomington.
“I enjoy the House, the moving parts of it,” Edelson told the Sun Current.
Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington), who currently represents parts of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, told the Sun Current that his plans for which district seat to run for will depend on López Franzen’s decision.
If she decides to run in the newly drawn Senate District 46, then Elkins may run for the open Senate seat in District 50. If she moves into the new Senate District 50, then Elkins intends to run for reelection in House District 50B and would shed his Edina neighborhoods but add areas of Bloomington, he said.
If that is the case, Elkins would be in competition for the DFL bid against Rep. Andrew Carlson (D-Bloomington), who also lives in newly redrawn House District 50B. But on Feb. 19, Carlson announced on Twitter his candidacy for the open Senate District 50 seat.
Elkins said in a text to the Sun Current: “I would be perfectly happy to stay where I am.”
If Elkins decides to run for reelection in the House, he said representing the new district “simplifies my life. My entire district would be within one city now.”
He added, “But you know, I’ve enjoyed engaging with people in all four cities and door-knocking in all of those neighborhoods for the last four years.”
Elkins said that he, Edelson and Carlson had previously discussed who might want to seek the open Senate seat.
Carlson did not respond to Sun Current’s requests for comment.
Rep. Cheryl Youakim (D-Hopkins), who currently represents House District 46B, announced her candidacy for the newly redrawn district of the same name on Twitter Feb. 20. The new district loses parts of St. Louis Park, but includes all of Hopkins and adds the northwest quarter of Edina.
“It is hard to say goodbye to old friends, but it is a great opportunity to meet new ones,” the tweet said.
Youakim told the Sun Current that she’s looking forward to “meeting the community’s growing needs” and better acquainting with Edina residents.
So far, no Republican contenders for the DFL-held legislative seats in and around Edina have widely or publicly announced their candidacies.
Joel Quinnell, co-chair of the Senate District 49 GOP, told the Sun Current that the group is currently finding and vetting potential candidates. People have expressed interest in running, he added.
Sun Sailor’s Seth Rowe contributed to this report.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
