The desires of some homeowners clashed with Edina’s long-range vision this month when a group of residents objected to designs for the reconstruction of West 58th Street.
The road is slated to be rebuilt between Wooddale Avenue and Xerxes Avenue in 2020, but those plans hit a snag when neighborhood residents argued there isn’t enough space for the planned addition of an 8-foot-wide bike and pedestrian path and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk to the 1-mile stretch.
Plans for the 8-foot-wide path are in keeping with the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan, which aims to create a network of bike facilities dubbed the Twin Loops. But residents expressed objections over the scale of the reconstruction Dec. 9 during a public hearing in front of the city council.
It was a demonstration of how a community’s overall vision can “hit the practical reality of neighborhood constraints,” Mayor Jim Hovland said. “ … I understand the concerns people have over in a tighter neighborhood like this.”
So, the city council delayed final approval of the designs in order to receive more feedback. Going forward, the city will re-examine an earlier option recommended by staff – one that would install only an 8-foot path on one side of the street – in comparison to the designs that drew residents’ ire during the public hearing.
“It’s an important project for the neighborhood. It’s an important project for your quality of life. It’s an important project for the community,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said in supporting the decision to reconsider the design.
However, Anderson added, the call to revisit the design comes after an “exhaustive” public engagement process that culminated in the initial concept approval in July. After that process led to the plan for the 8- and 5-foot-wide paths, residents on Dec. 9 proposed a compromise of two 5-foot-wide paths instead.
But that would create a gap in the Twin Loops circuit, “and we might not build the city we envisioned,” Engineering Director Chad Millner said.
Plans such as Twin Loops are implemented incrementally as road reconstruction projects arise, and a section of road is only reconstructed every 40-50 years, Millner explained, stating his desire not to miss out on the present opportunity.
Plus, there is nothing to demonstrate the proposed compromise represented the overall desire of the neighborhood, he noted.
Of the 72 properties along the stretch that is scheduled for reconstruction, Millner estimated 10-12 were represented at this month’s public hearing. Reaching out to more residents “would be the fair way to do it, because we told people in July that we were done taking feedback on this specific topic,” Millner said.
While council members ultimately agreed to delay a final design decision, they voiced misgivings about the back-and-forth nature of the planning process.
“We do have to finalize it,” Brindle said, “because we keep going back to the drawing board on this one. That, I think, is part of the danger of community engagement. Not that’s it’s a bad thing. It’s just that we can always go back and rethink it.”
Councilmember Kevin Staunton added, “At some point, the ball’s got to stop rolling and we’ve got to make a decision.”
No matter the final design, someone will be unhappy, Staunton predicted.
“I have no doubt that if we put this off, we’ll be back with some solution that some people won’t like,” he said.
Making decisions on public infrastructure isn’t as simple as polling residents, according to Hovland. “Our job has never been to count noses. Our job has been to make a decision in the best interests of the entire community. Even in neighborhoods,” he said.
To Hovland, at least one thing is certain: “Whatever we do, it’s going to be a dramatic improvement over what presently exists.”
No one at the public hearing argued against the road reconstruction in some form. Whatever design decision is made, Millner did not expect the project’s $6.1 million cost to be significantly affected.
Most of that price tag will go toward utility improvements such as wider storm sewer pipes, while an estimated $1.8 million will cover the roadway itself. Residents will be assessed 20% of that cost, or about $360,000 total, since West 58th Street is a municipal state aid road.
