Richfield Fire Chief Wayne Kewitsch is no stranger to the emergency responders stationed at Edina’s west-side fire house.
Aside from leading the neighboring fire department, he lives just across Highway 62 from Edina Fire Station No. 1, so it makes sense he would visit his professional kin from time to time. But a visit to the station earlier this month was no ordinary drop-in.
Six days after a suffering a July 1 cardiac arrest, Kewitsch was able to thank the people who saved his life.
“With Wayne, just watching him walk through the front door a week later, it’s an incredible feeling,” said Edina Fire Lt. Todd Porthan, one of several firefighters at Station No. 1 who have gotten to know Kewitsch over the years through inter-departmental operations and the Richfield chief’s casual visits.
They had to put personal feelings aside, though, as they raced across Highway 62 around 8:30 a.m. Kewitsch’s wife, Ruth, had called 911 after finding her husband unresponsive. The fact she was nearby for the medical emergency was the first link in a chain of survival.
“Everything lined up perfectly for me. I was very fortunate,” said Kewitsch, 55.
He remembers experiencing a heavy pain in his chest that morning, but he had recently been experiencing acid reflux issues and felt no other symptoms, so he wasn’t sure his heart was the problem. He decided to wait a few minutes and see if his condition would worsen.
He took the garbage to the curb, and when he came back inside, he didn’t feel so good. He took a seat. “The next thing I remember is waking up in an ambulance, Kewitsch said.
When his wife found him, she yelled for their eldest son, Jack, who was back home after completing graduate school in Florida this past spring. The Eagle Scout initiated chest compressions while his mother called 911.
Soon, seven Edina firefighter-paramedics were on the scene, taking over life-saving measures including the chest compression.
“That’s kind of the key,” said Porthan said, glad that Kewitsch’s loved ones got to him right away. “The family did an incredible job with that.”
The first responders administered medication, too, and at one point while they were still at the residence, “we actually got him back,” Porthan said.
But Kewitsch went back into cardiac arrest and the team decided to send him to the University of Minnesota’s catheterization lab, which is specially equipped to handle cardiological emergencies. En route in the ambulance, emergency responders deployed a defibrillator.
“After the fourth shock, my pulse came back,” Kewitsch said.
Before he got to the ICU, he was aware enough to carry on conversations, and two days later, he was discharged. Kewitsch said that not only did he survive, but he came through without lasting damage – neither to his heart nor his brain.
“I couldn’t ask for a better outcome,” he said.
The people who saved his life – and maintained the quality of it – were aided by several pieces of technology. In addition to the defibrillator, emergency personnel used a LUCAS device to provide mechanical chest compressions and a piece of equipment called an eleGARD to elevate his head and promote blood flow to his brain.
In the hospital, Kewitsch benefited from an ECMO machine, which pumps and
oxygenates blood.
Saying thank you
Less than a week later, when the life-saving team was back together on another 24-hour shift, Kewitsch, accompanied by his wife, was feeling good enough to make the visit of a lifetime.
“It was pretty emotional to be able to thank them for the work that they did and thank the dispatchers too,” Kewitsch said.
The gratitude was natural, especially considering that the Richfield chief knows almost everyone in the Edina fire department, but Porthan told him it wasn’t necessary.
“No thanks need to be said,” he declared. “We’re just happy you’re walking through the front door, that’s all we care about.”
Now, Kewitsch not only has his life, but he has another success story to reference as he continues to lead the Richfield Fire Department. “This is the way we want it to work out for everyone, and I was very fortunate it worked for me,” he said.
While Porthan might not need thanks, he did have to admit to his team’s effectiveness. “It was pretty incredible how fast and smooth and efficient everything went, from the time the call came in until we were done with it,” he said.
In terms of team work, it helped that the responding firefighter-paramedics live together 24 hours at a time and have mostly worked with each other for years, if not decades. Under those conditions, “the team gets built pretty strong,” Porthan said.
So strong, it might seem like they can read each other’s minds. “We didn’t have to do much communication amongst us” the lieutenant recounted.
Creating those conditions took effort, and it paid off. “It made a difference that time. It keeps you coming back to work,” Porthan said.
Kewitsch will spend a couple months at home rehabilitating, surrounded by his wife and three grown children. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Dobesh has taken over the reins for the time being. Kewitsch’s convalescence time will give him a chance to reflect on his close call. “I have a heightened sense of the value of each day, and a heightened sense of the value of family and friends,” he proclaimed.
Porthan has had some time to do some thinking, too. Despite helping save the life of a fellow firefighter, there is still one thing he feels bad about. He and his crew haven’t yet been able to host Kewitsch for a celebratory firehouse dinner.
“But we’ll get there,” Porthan said.
