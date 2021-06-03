The Edina Cinema, which has been under the operation of Landmark Theatres since 2003, has remained closed since the start of the pandemic in March. After Landmark decided to drop the theater this spring, that closure could become permanent.
The search is underway to find a new operator, but at this point, the outcome looks discouraging, the owner has said.
The theater was built in 1934. The site was renovated to its current form in 1988, according to Landmark’s description of the theater.
Landmark is also facing eviction at its Uptown Theatre location in Minneapolis after owing more than $340,000 in unpaid rent, operating expenses and late fees, according to Hennepin County District Court documents.
The Edina Heritage Preservation Board decided in 2002 that Edina Theatre’s most historically significant architectural feature is its sign, according to the city website.
But it was also determined that the sign’s heritage value is not dependent on the theater facade.
If the theater in the future were to be redeveloped, the sign could be relocated.
The owner of the theater received the 2004 Edina Heritage Award for the restoration of the sign after a tornado damaged it in 1981.
The Sun Current reached out to the Landmark Theatres’ contact for Edina Cinema but did not receive a response prior to publishing.
