COVID-19 has not spooked Edina residents as they plan for Halloween.
While families in and around the city have expressed uncertainty about their plans for Halloween this year due to the pandemic, many have still opted to celebrate the spine-chilling holiday in their own ways. For some, they’re hoping to continue tradition with trick-or-tricking. Others are partaking in community-wide events to keep the Oct. 31 frights alive.
“To be honest, the plans are still kind of up in the air,” said Lisa Roberts, an Edina resident. Roberts, with her husband Scott, has five kids ranging in age from 3 to 16. “If we can, and the neighborhood is up for it, we will be having them go around (trick-or-treating), but we’ll probably try and stick more to the neighbors that we know well.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit around March earlier this year, many expected its effects to subside by the start of fall. But with no vaccine, virus cases are now hitting their third peak. The CDC recently announced that usual door-to-door trick-or-treating hand-off methods were risky, encouraging families to be cautious.
When handing out candy to those trick-or-treating, the CDC recommends not having direct contact, setting up a station of individually bagged treats, washing hands before handling treats, giving them out outside and wearing a mask.
The health and safety guidelines haven’t necessarily dampened youngsters’ anticipation of the night.
“My son was super excited to be Batman,” said Dan Gavin, who lives in Eden Prairie with his wife, Dana, and two sons. Gavin said he plans to take them trick-or-treating this year as per their tradition, though with safety in mind.
Every year, in addition to going around the neighborhood for candy, Gavin and his family also have a tradition of eating spaghetti and pizza for dinner – specifically, Papa Murphy’s Jack-O-Lantern pizza.
But even so, Gavin said he thinks it will be a weird year.
“I’m curious to see how things pan out because it could either be business as usual. Or it could be a completely different vibe,” he said.
Roberts said if her family chooses not to go trick-or-treating, they will likely stay at home, play games and maybe make Halloween treats.
“I don’t think that they’ll be terribly shattered if they can’t go, but disappointed,” she said. “I mean, they look forward to it. They love Halloween.”
Community-wide alternatives
Despite some taking the usual Halloween trick-or-treating route, community members have stepped up to provide alternative festivities to encourage greater social distancing.
In the South Cornelia neighborhood of Edina, residents organized a Halloween parade where kids from the area can pick up candy along front lawns. Organizers encourage parade-goers to follow their own routes – with a map provided online to show which houses are giving out candy – in order to distance kids from one another around the neighborhood.
Organizers Ghazaleh Dadres and Marie Johnson said this plan allows for a safe environment while still giving people a chance to enjoy the holiday.
“Everybody can maintain that social distancing and also benefit from a little bit of that Halloween idea, and for the kids to be able to get to show off their costumes. I mean, that’s part of the fun,” Dadres said.
In addition to showing which houses are providing candy, the South Cornelia website also highlights the houses that have special carved pumpkins and holiday decor. The parade has over 150 signed-up participants and will run from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31.
The city also ran a HalloBoo Drive-Thru earlier this week to provide an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. Stations throughout the route were led by local organizations who gave out goodie bags or treats.
In addition to holiday festivities, Cornelia Elementary's PTO organized a fall photo project. For it, a photographer will come to Cornelia families' houses, for those who have registered, to capture students in their costumes Oct. 30-31. The initiative, which is an extension of the Front Steps Project, asks families to donate to the PTO. As of Oct. 28, it had raised $1,100.
Roberts said if people choose to go trick-or-treating, it is important for residents across the city to utilize their house lights to indicate whether they are participating.
“It helps the kids out (and) it helps the families out to kind of keep things moving along,” she said. “We definitely don’t want to intrude on anybody.”
