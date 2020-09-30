Several GOP-endorsed candidates running for races in the southwest metro have made references to false conspiracy rhetoric.
The candidates, most of whom are endorsed by the Republican Party of Minnesota, have used rhetoric from QAnon, which encompasses several false conspiracy theories that have entered mainstream social media.
Those candidates include Julie Dupré running for Senate District 49, Joe Thalman for House of Representatives District 49B, Gary Heyer for House District 50B and Melissa Moore for House District 46B. The Star Tribune originally reported on the candidates.
Together, they are running to represent areas of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Richfield, St. Louis Park and Hopkins.
Having originated on an anonymous internet message board, QAnon falsely claims that world leaders, and particularly top U.S. leaders, are Satan worshippers and pedophiles who are plotting against President Donald Trump, while at the same time operating a worldwide sex-trafficking ring. It also alleges that COVID-19 is a hoax meant to secure a Democrat win in November.
Moore, who is running to represent areas of St. Louis Park and Hopkins, has posted and retweeted QAnon-related phrases, including the “#GreatAwakening” and “#DigitalSoldier and “#WWG1WGA.”
While reading candidate introductions for the League of Women Voters of Bloomington candidate forum, Joe Thalman, who is running to represent areas of Bloomington, Edina, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, said “Where we go one, we go all,” – the full phrase for “WWG1WGA” – after encouraging people to vote.
When asked by Sun Newspapers whether he knew the phrase was connected to QAnon, Thalman said he did.
“I’m aware of Q and I’m aware that there are other attributions of that phrase as well,” Thalman said. “General (Michael) Flynn had made the same statement on a post that he had done a day or two before. I love the sound of it. … I like the spirited statement.”
Heyer, who is running to represent areas of Bloomington and Richfield, posted a now-deleted video last December that depicted a sign with QAnon terms such as “Q” and “Patriots Unite” with a disclaimer saying the sign was paid for by “Gary Heyer for Congress,” the Star Tribune reported. In the video, Heyer detailed “inviting all of the churchgoers to partake in the great awakening.”
A “Great Awakening” and “The Storm” are known on QAnon message boards as the time when elected officials and other members involved in the plot would be corralled for imprisonment or execution.
Heyer did not respond to requests for comment by Sun Newspapers.
The QAnon movement, once a fringe internet phenomenon that emerged in late 2017, now has reached the mainstream, with QAnon-linked candidates seeking elected office in many parts of the country.
But Republican leaders in the southwest metro have said that the use of these references does not necessarily mean the candidates are promoting QAnon’s ideas.
‘Great information source’
For GOP candidates who have expressed QAnon rhetoric, several have justified its use as a source of information instead of it being a promotion of its ideas.
Dupré said QAnon is “a really great information source” and “one of many that I use,” according to the Star Tribune. Dupré, who is running to represent areas of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, did not respond to requests for comment by Sun Newspapers.
Dupré is not currently endorsed by the Republican Party of Minnesota.
Moore told Sun Newspapers in a statement, “I follow many different sources of information and groups, including Q, which I find interesting and I continue to always search more sources for more answers.”
She added, “I’m not out there protesting or burning cities down. My party supports me based on my very conservative values. This is a complete smear campaign from the left. I’m a proud patriot and want to work hard to keep this beautiful state of MN a great state to live in.”
Senate District 49 Republicans, which has endorsed Thalman, wrote in a statement on its website, “(Thalman) does not believe that Satanists and pedophiles run the government. He does not seek to inspire terrorism or violence; in fact, just the opposite. He has never expressed support for QAnon online or encouraged others to join them.”
“It’s one of many news sources that a lot of people are going to outside of the traditional mainstream media,” Thalman told Sun Newspapers. “I would suggest people always do their own research and come to their own conclusions.”
Randy Sutter, a spokesperson for SD 49 Republicans, said using QAnon as a way to get “unfiltered news” does not mean certain candidates are promoting its ideas.
“It doesn’t mean that (Thalman’s) an advocate, or a promoter, or a supporter,” he said.
QAnon in politics
DFL candidates in the southwest metro have called the QAnon rhetoric “crazy” and “a distraction.”
Steve Elkins, the incumbent running against Thalman in House District 49B, said he was not too familiar with QAnon, but after reading about it, he observed, “It’s kind of crazy stuff.”
“It’s a distraction from what we need to be focusing on, which is getting this pandemic under control and getting the economy back opened up safely,” said Melisa López Franzen, the incumbent running against Dupré in Senate District 49.
Eileen McAwley, chair of Senate District 49 DFL, said, “I think it’s a sad commentary on our times that these conspiracy theories are gaining traction in the political discourse.”
Sutter, of SD 49 Republicans, said relaying information from QAnon without checking to confirm it is where it might be dangerous.
“That’s a concern that I have,” he said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.