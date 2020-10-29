Despite unprecedented numbers for absentee and early voting, some Edina voters are still planning to vote in-person on election day, Nov. 3. These voters will find many offices on their ballot when polls open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
In Edina, voters will select a mayor, two City Council members, a Hennepin County commissioner, a state senator, and two state House of Representatives members.
The entire state will pick one of its two senators and the next president.
City Council
In the Edina City Council election, two seats are open with incumbents not seeking re-election. The candidates are Carolyn Jackson, Ukasha Dakane, Parinaz Kassemi, James Pierce, Joshua Ahlberg, Janet Kitui and Rhonda Bland. Voters will select two candidates to serve on the council.
Incumbent Jim Hovland is running unopposed for Edina Mayor. Hovland is seeking a fifth term.
County
In the Hennepin County Board race for District 6, voters will choose between Dario Anselmo, of Edina, and Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins. The current commissioner, Jan Callison, is not seeking re-election for her seat. District 6 includes Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
State Legislature
In Senate District 49, which comprises all of Edina, western Bloomington and small portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, Republican Julie Dupré, of Edina, is challenging Democrat incumbent Melisa López Franzen, also of Edina.
In House District 49A, Heather Edelson is running unopposed.
Incumbent Steve Elkins, of Bloomington, looks to retain his seat in House District 49B, facing Republican Joe Thalman, also of Bloomington.
Federal seats
Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, of Deephaven, or Republican challenger Kendall Qualls, of Medina, are running to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minneapolis, and Republican challenger Lacy Johnson, also of Minneapolis, are the candidates are on the ballot in the 5th Congressional District.
Incumbent Democrat Senator Tina Smith is running against Republican Jason Lewis for one of the state’s two Senate seats.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence face Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential race.
Election night voting
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, for voters who have not opted to vote early at Edina City Hall or mail in an absentee ballot. Voters are asked to wear face coverings at the polling places and observe social distancing while waiting to cast a ballot. There could be long waits, and some voters may need to line up outside. Voters are asked to dress for the weather, If any person is COVID-19 positive or symptomatic, they should not enter city facilities or polling places.
To vote in the election, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and maintain a residence at the address on the voter registration application. If voters have moved addresses, changed their name, or not voted in the last four years, they must re-register.
Registration at the polls on Election Day is available. To register, voters must have an authorized proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or receipt of either with a current address located in the precinct.
Other ways for voters to prove their eligibility include the following: A valid Minnesota identification or receipt with the voter’s current address in the precinct, a registered voter from the precinct who can vouch for the applicant, registration in the same precinct indicating a previous name or address, a mailed notice from the registration office indicating late registration, and a tribal identification with the name, address, signature and picture of the applicant.
Voters can also register with a photo identification and a current bill. Accepted photo identifications include a Minnesota driver’s license or identification, a Minnesota post-secondary student identification, a tribal identification, a U.S. military identification and a U.S. passport. Current bills – such as a utility bill, rent statement dated within 30 days of the election or a student fee statement – are accepted if they show the voter’s name and address in the precinct.
Edina has 19 precincts with 20 polling locations. A map and list of the polling spots are available on the city’s website, edinamn.gov/276/polling-places. The Secretary of State’s website can identity a voter’s precinct at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
In-person advance voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 2 at Edina City Hall, 4801 50th St. W. The exception to that schedule is Nov. 2, when early voting will be available until 5 p.m. Advance voting is also available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Absentee ballots must be dropped off at Edina City Hall by 3 p.m. Nov. 3.
Election results will appear online Tuesday night, Nov. 3, at current.mnsun.com, and in the Nov. 12 edition of the Sun-Current.
