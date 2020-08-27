A plan to redevelop a 21-acre site across from the Southdale Mall has re-emerged with significant changes from when it was first approved by the city years ago.
The mixed-use development plan, proposed by owners Southdale Office Partners, LLC in partnership with developer McGough Development, would redevelop the 1970s-era Southdale Office Center, its surface parking lots and the Tavern on France restaurant. Two of the office buildings on the site would remain, according to preliminary plans discussed at a City Council meeting last week.
The site, located at 6600-6800 France Ave. S., is directly across from the Southdale Mall to the west.
“It’s a big employment center for the city of Edina. And we view this project as a great opportunity to not only expand it but really enhance it,” Andy McIntosh, vice president of development at McGough, told the Edina Sun Current. “There’s a great opportunity to, you know, add a lot more vibrancy and a mixture of uses.”
The Southdale Office Partners, LLC, which owns the site, is made up of companies Wildamere and Olympus. In 2016, the two had proposed a development plan on the spot that was approved but had since stalled due to complications with the site.
Additionally, the development team – which includes HGA architects Kimley-Horn and Cushman & Wakefield – is seeking a tax increment financing district at the site, which is typically used by cities to spur redevelopment in an area by diverting some tax money to help finance a project.
According to the developer’s project narrative, this would help offset costs for a project meant to provide a public benefit at the site.
Key changes
The new plans include retail and restaurant spaces, a medical office building, a new office building between the two that will remain, a 13-story residential tower with 210 units, a water treatment plant, a public safety building, a greenway and mix of parking stalls – below-grade, surface and above-ground.
This differs from the previous plan. In earlier plans, The Tavern on France would have remained. The old plans also featured proposals for a hotel, parking below grade and at surface, and a new office building and medical office building.
McIntosh said the development had stalled due to a high water table on the site that prevented a lot of below-grade parking stalls from being constructed without being too expensive.
Public utility buildings are also included in the new plans, such as a water treatment plant and public safety building.
City feedback
At the City Council meeting, council members provided comments on the project ranging from some wanting changes to the parking structures to some praising the project.
City councilmember Mary Brindle questioned the look of three parking ramp structures along Valley View Road.
“Do we really want the image of having parking, parking parking?” she said. “So, that concerns me some.”
Parking at this site is high in demand, McIntosh said.
“Nobody wants to also have a parking ramp become the focal point of the site. And so determining how to efficiently and cost-effectively store vehicles is still a challenge,” McIntosh said. “(We’re) trying to be thoughtful about where to position those on the site.”
City Councilmember Mike Fischer suggested townhomes along Valley View Road to help screen the parking ramps while preserving sunlight. “It could be a game-changer there,” he said.
Other concerns highlighted by council members included the removal of mature oak trees to build a parking ramp, the location of the public utility buildings and the project’s scale compared to single-family residences to the west.
Mayor Jim Hovland said he appreciated the development team for trying to navigate the site’s challenges amid the pandemic.
“I’m really pleased in the time of COVID-19 that you’re interested in investing in Edina,” he said.
After hearing comments, McIntosh said they intend to return to the city with an updated plan at a later date. If approved, the project would have several phases encompassing at least six years of construction, he said.
