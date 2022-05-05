Serving as the chargé d’affaires to the U.S. Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Ross Wilson made the recommendation to evacuate the embassy and move to the international airport last August as Taliban forces closed in on the city.
Within the next 18 hours, the Americans destroyed sensitive materials, locked up the chancery and moved 1,500 embassy personnel to the airport. As they took down the American flag, they heard gunfire – likely from a nearby building – and were informed that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had already left the country.
“The government had collapsed,” Wilson, a 1973 Edina-West High School graduate, said at a virtual event last month, hosted by the nonprofit, Global Minnesota.
By the end of the month, Wilson had taken off on the last U.S. flight leaving Afghanistan. As the security situation escalated within his last days leading the diplomatic mission, Wilson and embassy staff helped evacuate over 124,000 people as Taliban forces took over the country.
“There’s no place I would have rather been,” Wilson told the Sun Current as he reflected on his time as ambassador. “There was no more prominent or important job in American diplomacy overseas in the period of time that I served there.”
Joining Wilson in speaking at the virtual event was his wife, Margo Squire, who served in Afghanistan largely during the same time. Squire was a cultural affairs specialist, working to support 27 American cultural centers, called Lincoln Learning Centers, across Afghanistan.
At the Global Minnesota event, the pair recalled their experiences in the country and thoughts on the lives of Afghans now under new rule. Wilson was serving as the board chair for Global Minnesota, a nonprofit that seeks to expand world understanding, when he was asked to take on the ambassador role in Afghanistan.
Last month, the nonprofit’s Board of Directors nominated Wilson to again serve as chair, beginning July 1.
“It’s been an honor for me to work with (Wilson),” Mark Ritchie, president of Global Minnesota, told the Sun Current.
He added that he is grateful for “the lifelong devotion of our Foreign Service officers, Ross and Margo. When they are called upon ... they respond, and they respond sometimes in the most dangerous of situations. But that is who they are as Foreign Service officers.”
Heading to Afghanistan
Wilson has always been interested in world affairs, which he largely attributes to his mother, who was a social studies teacher in Bloomington.
While attending Edina High School, Wilson took an AP History course with a teacher who furthered his interest in American diplomacy, he said.
“The education that I got there and the upbringing that I had in Edina in Minnesota are integral to who I am and to ... what I was able to achieve in my professional career.”
Wilson found world traveling exciting, and by the time he was in graduate school, Wilson decided he wanted to be in the Foreign Service.
“I was fortunate enough to get in,” he said.
After graduating with a master’s degree in national security strategy from the U.S. National War College in 1995, Wilson went on to assume a variety of foreign service roles. This included serving as U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan from 2000-2003, and a couple years later, to Turkey until 2008, as well as the U.S. chargé d’affaires to Turkey again in 2014 and to the Republic of Georgia from 2018-2019.
In late 2019, Wilson was asked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to become ambassador to Afghanistan, despite Wilson being in retirement at that time.
Wilson said he believed there were others more qualified. But “after much soul searching, I concluded that though they should be asking and getting someone else, they were asking me. And it was my duty to serve.”
He began his role at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul in January 2020.
Describing the atmosphere of Kabul, Wilson said street life was often bustling, snow-capped mountains surrounded the city and women were able to move around relatively freely, unlike less-populated areas of the country.
He also recounted the security measures in place at the embassy, which he said was the largest in the world. Personal protective equipment, like helmets and flak jackets, were a standard and drills were completed often. The U.S. had a blimp in the sky overlooking the city to provide visibility, he said.
Officials at the embassy took “security extraordinarily seriously,” Wilson said at the Global Minnesota event. But as U.S. forces’ departure from the country drew closer, the security situation worsened.
U.S. forces exit
In February 2020, the U.S. signed the U.S.-Taliban agreement, which included a commitment to the withdrawal of the remaining U.S. military forces. The agreement was meant to get the Taliban to disallow attacks on the U.S. from within the Taliban’s controlled territories and develop a peace plan to end insurgency in the country, Wilson said.
Leading up to U.S. withdrawal, top Afghan officials argued about many issues, including peace and security, while deadly Taliban-led attacks continued, Wilson said. Peace negotiations between Afghan and Taliban forces were “quickly bogged down,” he added.
The Trump administration had reduced the presence of U.S. military in the country, Wilson said. “These cuts and the way in which they were done undermined our and the Afghans’ leverage to shape any kind of an acceptable compromise if, in fact, one could be shaped at all.”
Then, in April of last year, President Joe Biden announced the intent to pull all U.S. military forces from the country by the end of summer.
U.S. officials attempted to revive peace talks and prompted Afghan leaders to rally forces, also helping Afghans develop a defense strategy. Internally, American leaders accelerated the visa program, Wilson said.
But as the security situation became increasingly uncertain in mid-August, as Afghan security posts were abandoned and Taliban fighters streamed into the Kabul Province with plans to free Taliban prisoners, Wilson recommended moving embassy staff to the airport.
Wilson described a chaotic scene at the airport, including crowds of people outside of the building. Two times, thousands of people were able to get onto the tarmac, which suspended air operations, he said. Explosions were frequent, Wilson recalled.
There were hundreds of people everyday asking for help leaving Afghanistan, Wilson said. Embassy staff got over 124,000 people extracted from the country, he added.
Wilson departed at midnight on Aug. 30 – the last of U.S. forces in the country, effectively marking the end of the Afghanistan War.
Afghanistan’s future
Before her departure from the country in July, Squire had spent her time working with its cultural centers, which were intended to empower youth, including women and girls, to help their communities take action on issues like human rights and health, Squire said at the Global Minnesota event. At the centers, Afghans could meet, have discussions and gain access to computers and the internet, she said, adding that the centers also allowed the embassy to stay connected to different areas of the country.
Leaving the country, Squire said she was concerned for the well-being of those involved in the cultural centers, including women and girls, who saw restricted rights during the previous Taliban rule.
But because of Afghans’ greater access to resources over the past two decades, they are likely to still seek involvement in their communities despite Taliban rule, Squire said. “Seeds have definitely been planted,” she said at the event.
Wilson pointed to a “heap of problems” that the Taliban government now faces, including general hostility in the country, modernization of society and violence.
He added that he wonders what could have been done differently or better to change the outcome. The officials at the embassy are “living with that and with thoughts of what we were unable to do,” he said at the event. He pointed to the United States’ absence from the country in the 1990s as a mistake, hoping there is still space for American engagement as it supports the investment it has made in the country.
“Whether it’s assistance, or direct support, or being on the ground and talking to people so that we better understand what’s happening there, I hope that those kinds of activities will be able to go forward,” Wilson said.
