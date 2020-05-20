Due to the health challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with the group gathering restrictions set by Gov. Tim Walz, the city of Edina has canceled June events and entertainment at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S.
“We reviewed the state’s current executive orders and public health guidance and came to the conclusion that group gathering restrictions of 10 or fewer does not allow us to host our events and entertainment at this time,” said Centennial Lakes Park General Manager Tom Shirley. “We are hopeful that will we be able to provide our July and August entertainment and events and will reevaluate the situation as it gets closer.”
Staff is evaluating potential changes to the Centennial Lakes Farmers Market and hopes to be able to open in mid-summer if restrictions and guidance allow the city to do so safely.
Hughes Pavilion, putting course and games area and paddleboat rentals remain closed until further notice to comply with Walz’s Executive Order 20-56.
Walkways at the park remain open, and proper social distancing is encouraged. The bathrooms accessible from outside Hughes Pavilion are also open for the public’s use.
Recreation staff will continue to provide updates as executive orders, proper social distancing and group gathering restrictions change.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus, sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text “programs” or “Edina” to 57838 to receive text updates.
Info: CentennialLakesPark.com
