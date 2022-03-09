An activewear company with an ethical focus is looking to expand its offerings in Minnesota.
The Chicago-based company, Fox & Robin, is run by John Henry Neuberger, who grew up in Edina, and founder Tommy Flaim, a native of upstate New York. Flaim, who officially launched the company last year, looked to create his own activewear line with a focus on ethical practices and transparent operations.
“We’re just trying to do the right thing behind closed doors, and be a brand that people trust is making ethical decisions on a day-to-day basis,” Flaim told the Sun Current.
The company, with products for sale online and in retail stores in 26 states, plans to expand its reach to the Minnesota market this spring. Edina’s GEAR Running Store is one of the first retailers to be a part of that expansion, beginning this month.
“We’re pretty excited,” Neuberger said of the expansion to Minnesota and specifically the partnership with GEAR.
During his sophomore year at the University of Notre Dame, Flaim became involved in various social entrepreneurship and impact investing initiatives. Because of this, he learned of supply chain issues in the fashion industry, including humanitarian and environmental concerns as the companies outsource the production of garments overseas, he said.
After graduating, Flaim began making samples of designs for shorts and would discuss ideas with Neuberger. The two met in college, played club soccer together and were in the school’s social entrepreneurship club.
As Flaim started selling the first pairs of shorts in 2019, the garment “instantly became my favorite shorts,” Neuberger said. He then decided to join the company full time as its chief revenue officer.
The company officially launched in August 2021.
In addition to marketing to the “washed-up athletes of the world” – as Flaim explains, basically anyone over the age of 22 who is no longer pursuing a career in professional sports – the company says it also looks to create high-quality products at a reasonable price while ensuring an ethical focus to its practices.
Problems in the fashion industry
Fox & Robin is a certified B Corporation, which means the company meets high standards for social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. It is one of four U.S. activewear companies, including Patagonia, that meet this criteria.
In the last two decades, brands have shifted their supply chains to be more global, often utilizing emerging economies, especially in southeast Asia, where there is a large working-age population, said Anant Mishra, an associate professor of supply chain and operations at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.
While the surge in opportunity for people, and especially women, to work is a positive, the fashion industry has also opened the door for people to be taken advantage of, Mishra noted.
The industry “provides employment, but it also is an industry where wrongful practices of poor working conditions are also huge,” he said. These conditions may include physical abuse, low pay and safety hazards.
Pressure placed on brands to produce garments at a low cost and at a fast pace is high, so companies may use intermediaries to find suppliers without directly working with factories, Mishra said. This practice can also include the use of subcontracted factories, conditions unbeknownst to the brands themselves, he said.
Flaim’s view of the industry reflects this understanding, informing his own business practice. “Those articles that are published exposing the humanitarian abuses. ... It’s not only news to consumers, it’s news to brands themselves,” he said.
Mishra pointed to the 2013 collapse of Rana Plaza in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which killed over 1,100 workers, as a turning point when brands began scrutinizing their factories and manufacturers more deeply. The associate professor worked with other researchers to conduct a study, published in 2019, about the conditions of workers in ready-made garment factories in Bangladesh as a result of this incident.
“Everybody realized that we cannot look the other way. We have to pay attention to where we’re getting (clothes from),” Mishra said. “Since then, the trend has shifted more positively. But I think some of these issues still continue to happen.”
To keep tabs on the factories Fox & Robin uses to manufacture its clothing, Flaim said its team establishes direct relationships with its partner factories – instead of working with agents.
The company’s partner factories are also subjected to random and unplanned auditing through a third party to prevent the use of inadequate subcontracted factories. The auditor, based in Wisconsin, has satellite offices with people “on the ground that verify our factories are in fact producing 100% of the clothes they say they’re producing,” Flaim said.
“There’s a pretty pervasive ‘ignorance is bliss’ mentality in the fashion industry. It’s kind of convenient to not ask too many questions from your partner factories,” Flaim added. “We don’t share that view.”
As a B Corporation – unlike competitors that are often subject to shareholder concerns – Fox & Robin must optimize its corporate structure around social, environmental and financial standards, Flaim noted.
The company also discloses the location of the factories, their names and the how much the workers are paid, according to its website. Fox & Robin donates 1% of its sales to environmental non-governmental nonprofits, or NGOs, hand-picked by conservationist Forrest Galante, and has ensured carbon-neutral shipments of products and the use of other sustainable materials, Flaim said.
Expansion to Minnesota
As one of the first shops to sell Fox & Robin clothing in Minnesota, the family-owned GEAR Running Store hopes to begin selling the clothes this month – the Edina store’s co-owner, Maggie Horan, said they put in the first order late last month.
“We’re just excited to hopefully start branching out with them,” she said.
Horan added that she is looking forward to bringing Fox & Robin’s ethical mission to Edina.
As a small, family-owned business, “being able to keep good values across our brands and the store is really important,” she said. “That was what drew us in the most is, just like they care, they give back, they’re trying to be a well-rounded company.”
Retailers that Fox & Robin most often work with are “running stores and yoga studios, primarily just because that’s what our product offering lends itself to,” Neuberger said.
Products are designed by Fox & Robin’s team of four fashion designers, coming from activewear brands like Lululemon, Under Armour and Ralph Lauren, Flaim said.
The products, for men and women, range from shorts and joggers to leggings and sports bras. New types of shorts and shirts are “in development,” according to company notes.
In addition to expanding product offerings and working with more retailers, Flaim said the company is also raising pre-seed funding from angel investors. Flaim said he hopes this investment capital will allow the company to expand its team, hire marketing expertise and fund inventory purchasing.
As the company continues to expand, Flaim said he wants to “call attention and … educate consumers about what goes on behind closed doors in the fashion industry.”
“We’re hoping just as we grow and gain more leverage within the space, to really be a force for good,” Neuberger said. “Hopefully, we can be an example to brands that … having ethical business practices doesn’t come at the expense of being successful and that you can do both.”
