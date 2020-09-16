Edina Public Schools announced that 25 Edina High School students have been selected as National Merit Semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Over 1.6 million entrants qualify for the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 16,000 students were selected as semifinalists and will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships.
The following students from EHS have been named National Merit Semifinalists: Avantika Adhikari, Claire Anderson McElligott, Nihar Atri, Claudia Chang, Nicholas Fu, Leo Hickey, Megan Huang, Evan Jiang, Owen Kareken, Allison Koester, Shreya Konkimalla, Ryan Koo, Nicolas Landon, Katherine Lin, Arjun Maheshwari, Yash Mangalick. Thomas Ouyang, Gavin Richards, Henry Rose, Sara Schrag, Richik Sinha Choudhury, Chloe Swanson, Elise Wallen-Friedman, Isaac Wu and Alexis Yi.
