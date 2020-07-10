It’s the middle of summer, and the dome covering Braemar Field is still inflated.
During a year that has looked different from any other due to COVID-19, the bright white bubble serves as one more reminder of the pandemic’s enduring effects.
“This has been a very unique season,” Edina Parks and Recreation Director Perry Vetter said.
When it came time to take the dome down, the labor normally used for the task was not available due to the pandemic, Vetter explained. That labor source is the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ Institution Community Work Crews program.
The program is designed to put low-risk members of the prison population to work on community projects under the supervision of a crew leader. The idea, according to the department of corrections, is to provide crew members a chance to give back to the community and learn new skills.
Without spending money to take the dome down, the city calculated that keeping it up would save about $70,000 during a time when budgets are being squeezed due to the pandemic, according to Vetter.
The dome was also viewed as a potential site for emergency operations in response to COVID-19, such as a place where meetings could be held in keeping with social distancing precautions or a venue that could house a field hospital.
However, no particular use was explicitly identified, Vetter said. “We just thought this could be a spot where we could use it in case of emergency,” he said.
The dome did not end up being used for any emergency response to the virus, but the city plans to keep it inflated for the rest of the summer. Normally, after a summer with Braemar Field left uncovered, the dome is re-inflated in late September, Vetter mentioned.
The dome is not being used over the summer, the main reason being the heat and humidity within it, he added. The dome is heated in the winter, but is not being heated or cooled at the moment.
A memo from David Fisher, chief building official for Edina, stated that staff are required to walk through the building once a week to look for any fire hazards.
