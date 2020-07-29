The Benton Avenue bridge closed for rehabilitation work July 27.
Recent inspections have shown the bridge over the railroad tracks by Hansen Road is in need of new concrete decking. In addition, the city of Edina’s contractor, Global Specialty Contractors, will widen the existing sidewalk, install code-compliant pedestrian railings and redo the water main pipe attached underneath the bridge.
The entire project is anticipated to take eight to 10 weeks to complete. The contractor is focusing work on the bridge to limit the bridge closure to four to six weeks. The bridge is an important link as it connects many neighborhoods and is the main passage between Countryside, Concord and Normandale elementary schools and South View Middle School.
There will be a posted detour while the bridge is closed. The detour will be Tracy Avenue to Vernon Avenue to Eden Avenue to Normandale Road and vice versa.
For more information on the project, contact the City’s Engineering Department, 952-826-0371.
