Edina High School students take to the “Broadway” stage for the musical, “A Chorus Line,” beginning on Dec. 9. Theatergoers can catch the show on Dec. 9, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Edina Performing Arts Center.
The original show debuted in 1975 directed by Michael Bennett, a musical theater director, writer, choreographer and dancer, with music by award-winning composer and conductor Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by lyricist and composer Edward Keban.
The show follows 17 dancers as they audition for a spot on a Broadway chorus line. They arrive expecting a normal audition process, but the director is anything but conventional. Rather than asking the dancers to perform for him, the director requests everyone share personal stories.
Throughout the show, audience members hear the backstory of every character, learning their accomplishments, dreams, hopes and fears.
Among the 17 different characters in the show, Jessica Froehlich, co-artist director of the Edina High School Thespians, said all audience members will be able to identify with one of them. “At some point in the show, someone’s going to say, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s me up there. That’s my story.’”
Froehlich directs the musical and coincidentally, her son, Max, a senior at EHS, plays the director in “A Chorus Line.”
Froehlich said her time studying musical theater at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City has helped her in getting cast members to understand the time and setting of the musical.
“That’s been fun … teaching all of them about New York City and what New York City was like in the 70s and 80s versus now,” Froehlich said. “It was kind of a grimy place.”
Froehlich said students have been working on the show for months. While students didn’t audition for the show until September, they have been taking dance classes with her since June to prepare for the dance-heavy “A Chorus Line.”
Something people may not realize, Froelich said, is that by the time the show opens, students are in charge of everything.
“I’m the director … but you can’t do a show without collaborating with so many people, particularly [with] a musical,” she said. “It’s always a miracle to me when we get to opening night.
Ava Leonard, a junior at EHS and assistant stage manager, is one of the many students who takes the lead on opening night.
As assistant stage manager, Leonard said she does “a little bit of everything,” including taking notes during rehearsals and even memorizing every cast member’s lines in case anyone forgets theirs.
While it’s hard work running a show, Leonard said finishing each show is worth it. “It is one of the best feelings walking out and having everyone waiting for you,” Leonard said.
The cast and crew are hoping this is their first show that doesn’t get affected by the pandemic. Last year, during their second weekend of “Mamma Mia,” the sold-out show was canceled because half the cast and crew became sick with COVID.
“It’s really great to watch the kids get back to normal and be able to do normal activities,” Froehlich said.
