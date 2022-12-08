A Chorus Line photo

Cast members of "A Chorus Line" rehearse a song and dance number in preparation for opening night. 

Edina High School students take to the “Broadway” stage for the musical, “A Chorus Line,” beginning on Dec. 9. Theatergoers can catch the show on Dec. 9, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Edina Performing Arts Center.

The original show debuted in 1975 directed by Michael Bennett, a musical theater director, writer, choreographer and dancer, with music by award-winning composer and conductor Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by lyricist and composer Edward Keban.

