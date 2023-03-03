To kick off the city's NextGen Tree program which aims to increase Edina's tree canopy, Tree Trust hosted a tree planting event where over 100 community members planted trees at Rosland Park on Arbor Day last year. (Photo provided by the city of Edina)
Edina will soon have more foliage across the city as part of a partnership with Tree Trust, a St. Paul-based tree planting and care nonprofit.
The agreement with Tree Trust, approved by the City Council Feb. 12, includes a tree sale that the nonprofit will conduct for residents no later than June 30, according to the City Council meeting agenda packet.
The sale is part of the city’s NextGen Tree initiative, which aims to increase the number of trees citywide.
By planting more trees the city hopes to promote healthier living environments, outdoor recreation and socialization to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, increase air quality and tree cover for populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and adhere to the goals of the city’s Climate Action Plan.
“One of the main goals is to increase the tree canopy from 36% currently to 43% by 2040,” Tom Swenson, assistant director of parks and natural resources, told the council. “This will lower air pollution, lower exposure to extreme heat, increase stormwater retention and improve community wellbeing.”
The Climate Action Plan was passed by the council in 2021. In 2022 and 2023, over 1,000 trees are expected to have been planted in the city through the NextGen Tree program.
According to Swenson, the city planted around 700 trees last year and will plant 300 more this year. The goal is to prioritize planting trees in residential areas, such as neighborhoods, rather than just parks.
“We’ve been focusing a lot of attention on city-owned property, which is great,” Swenson said. “But we really want to get more of these trees into the neighborhood and not just focus on city property so heavily. So the city staff is really interested in the city-supported tree sale because it could provide an increase to tree canopy and neighborhoods, not just parks.”
These trees will mature in 2040, creating a large tree canopy with a variety of benefits.
According to the City Council meeting agenda packet, people who live or spend time near trees experience better air quality, reduced flood risk, lower noise pollution, lower exposure to extreme heat, better mental health, increased stormwater retention and improved overall community wellbeing.
“Beyond the climate action plan, it can increase the home value, it attracts birds, bees and pollinators, reduces home energy consumption,” Swenson said. “It’s a gift to the future and it retains and improves the neighborhood tree character, which is very important.”
Around 200 10-gallon potted trees that grow to be 6-8 feet tall will be sold. A variety of species will be for sale, including fruit, deciduous and coniferous, and residents will receive planting and tree care instructions upon purchase.
Trees will cost $50 each and delivery will most likely be an option for an additional fee. The remainder of the tree sale and related costs, $15,293, will come out of the forestry budget.
While the sale aims to increase the number of trees on private property, it is an opportunity for all Edina residents, including those who live in rental properties with the consent of the property owner.
Last year, Tree Trust led a tree planting event on Arbor Day at Rowland Park, where community members helped plant 200 trees, the highest number of trees planted in one day in city history, according to City Forester Luther Overholt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.