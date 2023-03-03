Arbor Day 2022 Rosland Park Edina tree planting

To kick off the city's NextGen Tree program which aims to increase Edina's tree canopy, Tree Trust hosted a tree planting event where over 100 community members planted trees at Rosland Park on Arbor Day last year. (Photo provided by the city of Edina)

Edina will soon have more foliage across the city as part of a partnership with Tree Trust, a St. Paul-based tree planting and care nonprofit.

The agreement with Tree Trust, approved by the City Council Feb. 12, includes a tree sale that the nonprofit will conduct for residents no later than June 30, according to the City Council meeting agenda packet.

Load comments