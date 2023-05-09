fw11nwlostwarbler - dexter photo.jpg

The local birding community convened on Arden Park a week ago in hopes of glimpsing this Swainson’s warbler, a species that was spotted for the first time in Minnesota on April 29. (Sun photo by Patty Dexter)
Jeremy Cushman was the eagle-eyed birder who spotted the first Swainson’s warbler ever seen in Minnesota. (Submitted photo)

Presumably, the little brown bird wasn’t looking for attention when it touched down in Edina’s Arden Park.

But the Swainson’s warbler isn’t just a little brown bird. It is the rarest of little brown birds, at least in these parts.

This Swainson’s warbler wound up well out of its normal range when it touched down in Edina’s Arden Park, spotted there between April 29 and May 2. (Submitted photo by Michael Kurtz)
