A new restaurant will not be replacing Kevin Kee’s Auto Shop at 6016 Vernon Ave. any time soon.
After over a year of discussion and gathering public input, the City Council voted unanimously Dec. 20 to deny the restaurant proposal for Westside Cafe.
Chris Davis and Marty Collins, co-owners of the site, now only have the option to construct a gas station, auto repair shop or car wash as outlined in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, following the council’s decision to deny the Comprehensive Plan amendment needed to change the site’s designation from medium-density residential to a neighborhood node.
Ultimately, the council denied the Comprehensive Plan amendment, rezoning request and the site plan with multiple variances because of the site’s small size and the potential negative effects on the adjacent neighborhood.
“The adverse potential impact of the neighborhood outweighs any potential public benefit in my mind,” Mayor Jim Hovland said. “For me, it just doesn’t fit.”
Davis and Collins purchased the site in October 2021 with plans to open a neighborhood restaurant. The Planning Commission originally recommended the council deny the proposed site plan and after a revised plan was submitted last November, still recommended denying it.
Since the council’s Dec. 6 meeting, where residents shared their thoughts on the proposed cafe, the Better Together Edina page covering the project has received almost 100 more comments, according to Cary Teague, the city’s community development director.
“Many of them are the same as the testimony that we received,” Teague said. “Those that are against the project are concerned about the small lot size, parking, noise, traffic, the use so close to single family homes and the apartments in the west. And those that are for it want a neighborhood restaurant … some kind of a community gathering space, and many referenced the lack of restaurants on the west side of town.”
Councilmember Ron Anderson said he found the number of “in favor” responses on Better Together Edina interesting given the early stages of the proposal. “The proposed restaurant remains uncertain, so the enthusiasm formed without really knowing what it is. It’s just interesting to me,” Anderson said.
Councilmembers James Pierce and Kevin Staunton both agreed the west side of town needs more restaurants, but that more work needs to be done first. Pierce said the city needs to hear more residents’ thoughts on the matter.
“The future to me requires a lot more conversation and it requires a lot more input from the community to figure out what is the right thing to do there. … It is a very long process but that feels right to me,” Pierce said.
Staunton said he thinks restaurants will go up in the area eventually, but “this is not the time to say yes, yet.”
“[I] wish we could figure out a solution on the west side and people could find a place to go but it’s not going to be here,” Hovland said.
