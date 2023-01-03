kevin kee's shop.jpg

Kevin Kee’s Auto Service operated at 6016 Vernon Avenue from 1993 to 2021. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

A new restaurant will not be replacing Kevin Kee’s Auto Shop at 6016 Vernon Ave. any time soon.

After over a year of discussion and gathering public input, the City Council voted unanimously Dec. 20 to deny the restaurant proposal for Westside Cafe.

