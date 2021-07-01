The team tasked with leading the replacement of the Vernon Avenue bridge provided an update to the Edina City Council last month.
The project, led by Hennepin County, is meant to replace a nearly century-old bridge in the Grandview area of Edina. The Vernon Avenue bridge spans the Canadian Pacific Railway line that runs through the city. Edina City Councilmembers were able to ask questions of the project team, which consists of Jason Staebell, the project manager with Hennepin County, and Matt Christensen, project manager with engineering firm TKDA.
The bridge was constructed in 1927, widened in 1965 and repaired in 1985, according to a presentation given to the council at its June 15 meeting.
The new bridge is meant to reflect the future of the Grandview area, such that it should last for the next 60 years while still complementing existing designs, Staebell said.
The project’s start date is expected in the spring of 2023.
A main goal of the bridge’s replacement is to provide safer turning and merging for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and others.
“It’s seen better days,” Staebell said.
Canadian Pacific Railway requirements
The railway that runs underneath the Vernon Avenue bridge is owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway and is sometimes referred to as the Dan Patch corridor, connecting Minneapolis to Northfield, according to 2017 city documents.
The current bridge does not meet requirements by Canadian Pacific, like certain height and width clearance needs. Currently, the bridge only allows space for one track to run underneath it, but the project is proposing a “single-span bridge” with space for a second track should Canadian Pacific want to add that, Staebell said. He noted that the county is not aware of any plans in the works by Canadian Pacific to build a second track, but “as we’re going to build this bridge to (last) 50-plus years there, we want to make sure its adaptable to whatever this railroad corridor has.”
In 2017, the city of Edina began initial conversations to study the potential installation of a passenger line through that area. The initiative did not come to fruition.
About one to five freight trains move through that area daily, according to a 2018 posting by the city on NextDoor.
Intersection changes
In addition to updating the bridge to meet Canadian Pacific Railway requirements, the county is also looking to make changes to the bridge’s intersections.
At the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Interlachen Boulevard, the county is proposing a dedicated left-turn lane off of Vernon Avenue to access Gus Young Lane, widened bridge sidewalks and updates to the position of bus stops to provide better pickup and drop-off access, Staebell said.
The project team is proposing the southbound Highway 100 off-ramp have better exiting onto Vernon Avenue. Currently, the exit has a “fast-right” configuration off of the highway to continue on Vernon Avenue, Staebell said. This “high-speed merging condition” can cause issues for vehicles, pedestrians and bikes when crossing that spot. The project proposes a traditional right-turn lane instead. The project includes new sidewalks, too, according to the presentation.
Sidewalks in the area would span about 12 feet with a shared space for pedestrians and cyclists. Councilmember Carolyn Jackson asked about whether there could be signs posted to indicate that the sidewalk is a shared space. The city’s engineering director, Chad Millner, told Jackson that signage would be considered after construction.
The project team will likely return for layout approval later this summer, Staebell said. For more information on the project, go to hennepin.us/vernon-avenue.
