Residents of Edina and Richfield could have another option for high-speed internet in the coming years if US Internet can gain approval to build a telecommunications hub on the west side of Xerxes Avenue.
The Minnetonka-based company has been searching for a location to build the facility for about three years, project architect Tim Meyer told the Edina City Council March 21. The City Council is considering the approval of a conditional-use permit that would be required to build the proposed 1,900-square-foot facility at 6444 Xerxes Avenue, where a building that most recently housed an audiology clinic would be replaced on the same footprint.
The City Council plans to revisit the proposal April 4.
The facility would serve as a hub for fiber optic strands that would run underground and straight into the home of each customer, a build-out that US Internet CEO Travis Carter expects to take about four years. U.S. Internet’s current coverage area includes much of south Minneapolis, parts of St. Louis Park, a small portion of northeast Edina and the area surrounding the company’s headquarters in Minnetonka.
“This facility at Xerxes will allow us to serve the rest of Edina. … That is the reason for this building,” US Internet CFO Tim Martin said.
And its location on the border with Richfield should allow the company to serve Edina’s eastern neighbor, too, according to Carter. “That’s the plan,” he told the Sun Current.
Members of the City Council and city staff had welcoming words for the company’s potential arrival.
“The facility would provide improved internet services to Edina residents,” Community Development Director Cary Teague wrote in a staff report to the City Council.
City Manager Scott Neal had a grander take on the service’s potential impact. “The scale of the economic impact of USI coming into Edina is really incredible. I mean, this could save Edina residents (a cumulative) hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in high speed internet fees,” Neal said.
The company charges $60 a month for 500 megabyte per second service (Mbps) and $70 for 1 gigabyte service, Carter said.
But before most Edina residents can gain access, the telecommunications building must be granted a conditional use permit and variances for the facility’s appearance. US Internet says that due to the delicate nature of the electronics the building would house, the facility can’t be built with windows, despite city code requiring 75% transparency at ground level.
“It’s very important that this is a secure facility,” said Martin, noting the building would largely be unstaffed.
The company also seeks a variance for building materials, looking to use a stucco-like material called EIFS and cultured stone, an artificial material made to look like real stone. However, Edina requires that public-facing facades feature natural materials – brick or stone – on the first 60 vertical feet.
The project failed to gain the recommendation of the Edina Planning Commission, which voted 4-4 on the matter. However, the developer did comply with the Planning Commission’s request for the building to stand 18 feet tall instead of the 20 feet that plans originally called for.
The plans also include a sidewalk passing through the property, which is near Richfield’s Sheridan Park. That was another request of the Planning Commission.
One concern shared on the city’s public engagement site, BetterTogetherEdina.org, was the potential for noise. “The applicant assured us the site would not generate noise,” Teague said.
Council Member Kate Agnew asked if such a facility could be built underground. That would not be feasible due to concerns over water infiltration, Martin explained.
Hometown company, ‘future proof’ tech
Carter said he and his friend, Curt Lange, who both grew up in south Minneapolis, started US Internet in 1995, back when 28.8 kilobit per second dial-up modems were state of the art technology.
US Internet plans to use fiber technology that Martin called “future proof.” “One fiber can power a small country,” he said. “ … There’s no bandwidth constraints on our network.”
Data capacity can be upgraded by changing the equipment at each end of the fiber line without replacing the line itself, Martin added.
Among those enthusiastic for the arrival of such a network was Council Member James Pierce, who works in information technology.
“As we talk about the future city, these are the kinds of services we need to have available,” he said. “To start really projecting into what those smart cities will look like we have to have the capacity to be able to drive that.”
To illustrate his point, he said he would be willing to prioritize the proposed network hub over a resource such as the park near the proposed site, if it came to that.
“I’m just saying this to be provocative,” he said. “ … I would move the park before I would not take the opportunity to lay in this kind of fiber for our community.”
