US Internet wants to build a 1,900-square-foot telecommunications facility at this site on the Edina-Richfield border, 6444 Xerxes Avenue. (Photo from Edina City Council meeting agenda packet)

 Andrew Wig

Residents of Edina and Richfield could have another option for high-speed internet in the coming years if US Internet can gain approval to build a telecommunications hub on the west side of Xerxes Avenue.

The Minnetonka-based company has been searching for a location to build the facility for about three years, project architect Tim Meyer told the Edina City Council March 21. The City Council is considering the approval of a conditional-use permit that would be required to build the proposed 1,900-square-foot facility at 6444 Xerxes Avenue, where a building that most recently housed an audiology clinic would be replaced on the same footprint.

