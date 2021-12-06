Fiber internet service provider US Internet has begun the process of expanding its network in Edina.
The ISP, which uses fiber optics to transfer data at the speed of light to homes and businesses, has so far begun working on building its network in the Morningside area of Edina, and is looking to stretch across the whole city by 2024. The buildout in Edina marks Minneapolis-based US Internet’s new movement to the west, having completed most of south Minneapolis.
“We’ll make our way through and we’ll start getting people hooked up,” Travis Carter, CEO of US Internet, told the Sun Current. “I think it’ll be a great value to the citizens and to Edina and then, before you know it, Edina will be a fiber-optic-powered city.”
US Internet has been in conversations “off and on” with the city for the last couple of years, Carter said. A misconception among some residents is that the city has prevented US Internet from bringing its fiber optic network to Edina, according to both Carter and the city.
“(That) really was never the case,” Carter said, noting that until recently, Minneapolis has been a focus for the company.
“We welcome US Internet coming into the community,” City Manager Scott Neal told the Edina City Council at its Nov. 16 meeting about the expansion.
But he also noted that while residents may be excited about a new ISP in the city, the buildout will likely not come without some hassle. “You will hear people excited about this plan, and when they’re in the middle of it, you will hear people angry about this plan. Because they don’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs” like disrupting yards and driveways, Neal said.
He added, “They are bringing their product here, and we’ll do the best we can to regulate their use of the right-of-way.”
Carter said there is going to be some inconvenience while crews do the construction, but “the good news is, generally we’re only out in front of somebody’s house for a day or two.”
Before crews come to a neighborhood, US Internet puts notices on people’s doors. “I always call it: The circus is coming to town,” Carter said.
The fiber is installed underground within the section of a homeowner’s front yard that is a public right-of-way. “If everything goes well, it should almost look like we were never there,” Carter said.
In order to begin installing the fiber optic network, US Internet has to work with the city to create a permit package that dictates the design of the network across Edina. Though US Internet does not have to pay the franchise fees required of the other ISPs in Edina, the company does have to pay for permits to construct its fiber optic network, city spokesperson Jennifer Bennerotte told the Sun Current in an email. Franchise fees are used for cable television, but not internet services.
When asked about loss of revenue for the city, Neal said in an email to the Sun Current that if residents drop their current ISP for US Internet, that would mean the city collects less in franchise fees.
But while that’s a possibility with the new ISP option in the city, Neal added that “their positive influence on the competitive environment for local internet services is going to be a good thing for Edina residents.”
“We work pretty heavily with Edina to make sure that all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed,” Carter noted.
US Internet plans to construct its fiber optic network in various areas of Edina, including Country Club, Sunnyslope and Arden Park, in 2022. Carter said it would be ideal to finish the entire network in Edina by the end of 2024.
But an obstacle to that goal is supply issues, which are “seriously affecting our industry.” So depending on access to supplies and labor resources, the timeline for coverage in the city could be delayed by a year, Carter said.
But even when confronting some supply issues, demand has been “unreal,” especially with many people working from home, he noted.
“The demand for high-quality Internet has never been higher right now,” Carter said. “We take a lot of pride in the fact that we’re local ... and we just try to do a really good job to serve our customers, we really want to make the internet kind of boring where it just works ... without frustration.”
Carter added, “We’re excited to get in there and do a good job for everybody.”
