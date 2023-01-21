At the first of four scheduled public meetings about the proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview, several options were discussed, including the possibility of the University of Minnesota repurchasing its teaching hospital, the University of Minnesota Medical Center, from the combined system.
The idea was suggested by Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen in St. Paul at the public meeting, held by Minnesota Attorney Keith Ellison to address patient questions and concerns.
According to a joint statement from Fairview and Sanford, Fairview has owned the teaching hospital since 1997 when it consolidated St. Mary’s and Fairview-Riverside with the University of Minnesota East Bank hospital, now known as the University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank, University of Minnesota Medical Center West Bank and Masonic Children’s Hospital.
Since then, “Fairview has invested significantly in capital improvements at both East Bank, West Bank and Masonic Children’s Hospital,” according to the statement.
According to the statement, since August, Sanford Health and Fairview have brought many partnership options to the University of Minnesota, and despite “repeated requests” have not met with President Joan Gabel or Regent Kendall Powell.
“We are ready and willing to meet with President Gabel, Regent Powell and other University leaders who are interested in working together to advance care for Minnesotans,” the statement said. “Our ultimate priority is supporting our staff and ensuring continuity of care for the patients we serve.”
Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said Sanford and Fairview have developed the proposed merger without consulting the university, as reported by the Star Tribune. Tolar also emphasized the significant impact on teaching, research and patient care at the university as a result of the merger.
“[It] is not a private transaction but a public question for the future of public academic medicine in Minnesota,” Tolar said at the public meeting. “We are not a party to the planning of this merger and so we cannot provide assurance to you and the public that the public purpose will be fulfilled.”
Patient advocates expressed similar concerns about the effect of the merger at the meeting, with many citing worries regarding abortion care, LGBTQ care and in-patient psychiatric care.
Gassen reassured patients and families that the merger will increase access to care, rather than restricting it. “When we say that patients will have access to better care, we mean it,” he said.
The second public meeting about the proposed merger was 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Bemidji State University at the Hobson Memorial Union Ballroom.
The third meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Worthington High School cafeteria at 1211 Cary St. in Worthington.
The last meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Ives Studio inside the Reif Performing Arts Center at 720 NW Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.
