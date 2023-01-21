At the first of four scheduled public meetings about the proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview, several options were discussed, including the possibility of the University of Minnesota repurchasing its teaching hospital, the University of Minnesota Medical Center, from the combined system.

The idea was suggested by Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen in St. Paul at the public meeting, held by Minnesota Attorney Keith Ellison to address patient questions and concerns.

Load comments