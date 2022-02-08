The Three Rivers Park District will apply this spring for a federal grant to fund the construction of portions of a trail within Edina and Bloomington as part of a larger trail network in the west metro.
The portions of the trail, which would span from the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail in Edina to Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, are components of a larger goal to complete a new north-south regional trail in the west metro, tentatively called the Canadian Pacific Rail Regional Trail.
“It is a solid grant request and important for the region,” said Three Rivers Park District Commissioner John Gibbs, who represents the fifth district, which includes Edina, Bloomington and Richfield.
The “really exciting aspect of this is that it really should assure a great, safe access to Hyland Park from Edina and Richfield and for Bloomington residents,” he said.
As part of that larger regional trail, different segments are being planned and constructed over time. Much of Segment A, starting from Minnesota River Valley State Trail through Hyland Lake Park Reserve, is already complete and open.
The remaining portions of that segment are up for federal grant consideration this spring. This part of the trail moves along East Bush Lake Road from West 84th Street to Bloomington’s border with Edina. It then moves along Bush Lake Road in Edina from West 78th Street, down Dewey Hill Road to Cahill Road and up to West 70th Street.
From there, the trail connects to the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail next to the newly constructed Amundson Flats in the Cahill District of Edina.
In 2020, 515 feet of that path was put in by the city of Edina, spanning from Cahill Road to the entrance of the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail, as part of the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. The shared-use path was built to regional trail standards at 12 feet wide in anticipation for the completion of the larger regional trail by Three Rivers, according to the city’s August 2020 issue of Edition: Edina.
According to the regional trail’s master plan, the entire trail would be exclusively off-road, paved and 10 feet wide. It would be multi-use, but not for motorized vehicles.
Construction on the remaining portions of Segment A, expected to cost about $3.1 million, will likely occur in 2026 or 2027, according to Jonathan Vlaming, Three Rivers’ associate superintendent of planning, design and technology.
Both Three Rivers and Bloomington, each considered regional park agencies, intend to partner on the grant application for the city’s portion of the trail, Vlaming noted. The federal grant is supplied through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Program and is awarded by the Metropolitan Council’s Transportation Advisory Board, he said.
If the grant is not awarded, Vlaming said Three Rivers would expect to apply again in two years or look for other funding sources. He added that a major aspect of regional trails is that they are often used for non-recreation purposes, like commuting, which is why the Park District looks to access funds for active transportation.
Larger north-south regional trail
While the remaining sections of Segment A have already been planned and are heading toward the construction phase, the other segments of the entire tentatively named Canadian Pacific Rail Regional Trail are still being planned.
The new north-south regional trail, expected to span about 22 miles, will run through Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Edina and Bloomington. In addition to the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail and Minnesota River Valley State Trail, the new north-south trail would connect to the following regional trails: Crystal Lake, Bassett Creek, Luce Line, North Cedar and Cedar Lake.
Once completed, the entire trail will produce more than eight new trail loops for visitors among Three Rivers’ 165-plus miles of trails, Vlaming said. He noted that the regional trail would allow for active commuting and connections to outdoor attractions for visitors.
“We’re always trying to bring people to our parks and provide safe, easy access to our parks and the regional trail network does just that,” he said.
The off-road regional trail “will fill a critical north-south gap in the regional trail system and provide a highly desirable recreation amenity to adjacent communities and the greater region,” the master planning document for the trail said.
The trail was originally inspired by the Canadian Pacific Railway corridor, but because that is an active railway, it’s likely that the railroad would not allow the trail within its right-of-way as other parts of it are planned, Vlaming said. If that is the case, the trail would follow roads and other public lands, and the name of the trail would need to be adjusted, he said.
The section of the trail to be under consideration for federal grant funding was already planned to not be located within the railroad right-of-way.
The master planning for the segment of the trail through Crystal, New Hope and northern Golden Valley will begin this winter. Then,
planning for the southern part of Golden Valley and St. Louis Park will start next year.
The year after, Three Rivers will begin planning for the last segment through St. Louis Park and Edina, according to Vlaming.
“We work closely with each of the involved cities, and there is ample public input to help
determine the best routes,” he said in an email.
