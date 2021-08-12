Edina’s notable summer spectacle, the Torchlight Concert, was back this year following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which took place Aug. 8 at Centennial Lakes Park, featured many of its familiar quirks – a sleight-of-hand magician, antique cars and 25-cent ice cream – all in reminiscence of the early 20th-century. That era saw the rise of a prominent composer that would later become the namesake of the concert’s host: the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band.
“The Torchlight Concert is like no other. It’s a carnival atmosphere,” said Mary Brindle, who plays French horn in the band. “One way to describe the Torchlight evening is it’s something for all of your senses. Whatever it might be. It’s the sights, it’s the sounds of summer in Minnesota.”
In order to put on the event, all 45 members of the band got vaccinated before beginning to rehearse in person, which its members say reflects the community-focused feel of the band.
“We’re all in this together. We always have been. And let’s do it,” said Scott Crosbie, director and founder of the band.
The 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band
The band, which was founded in 1970 by a group of Edina High School graduating seniors, has members based throughout the Twin Cities. The band’s namesake, John Philip Sousa, was a famous composer and musician who took his own band, the Sousa Band, worldwide to play in concerts in the early 20th century. Sousa, who lived from 1854 to 1932, was posthumously elected to the Hall of Fame for Great Americans, according to a biography written by Paul E. Bierley for the Library of Congress.
The Memorial Band, which received the city of Edina’s backing in 1973, has been putting on the Torchlight Concert for two decades.
Crosbie puts on an entertaining show for the audience, reflecting the type of “showman” Sousa himself was, said Mike Levine, director and founder of the Dallas Brass ensemble. Levine, who is originally from St. Louis Park, stumbled upon a band concert at Edina High School in 1970 that featured the then-senior Crosbie and his band director, Ed Melichar, from whom Crosbie has received much inspiration. Levine recalls thinking that show was “incredible,” he said in an email.
Levine would speak to Crosbie 20 years later, coming to see the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band play whenever he was in town, Levine noted.
“There’s nothing tiring or tiresome about the Sousa band. ... He takes the band and brings it to life. It’s very fresh. It’s uplifting. They play with great enthusiasm and energy,” Levine said. “Scott has a great rapport with the audience. And he shares interesting facts and he mixes it with humor.”
Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic
In a typical year, the band plays about 16 performances and rehearses for those performances every week. But last year, due to the pandemic, those performances and rehearsals ceased, Crosbie said.
Then, the vaccine started to become available to the public at the beginning of this year. Crosbie, who was tentatively scheduling days to perform during the summer, penciled in a mid-June date for the band’s first in-person concert. That would mean an in-person rehearsal would need to take place in late May, Crosbie recalled thinking.
He told the band members they would need to be 100% vaccinated by their first rehearsal. And they achieved it, Crosbie said.
Brindle said, “Being vaccinated seemed like a no-brainer. And that’s the least we could do to protect each other and ourselves.”
Jeff Shlosberg, a band member who plays oboe and saxophone, said he wasn’t sure what to expect when the band had its first rehearsal after so many months. “It’s hard to focus your practice when there’s no real end in sight,” Shlosberg said.
The first rehearsal back together after 15 months was “really good,” Crosbie said. “After the last note, you could hear a pin drop, and everyone was sitting there like, wow, what do you know? I don’t know what they were all feeling. But they’re all feeling something. And I have a feeling that it was, ‘This is what we missed.’”
He added, “I just got goose pimples thinking about that. It was a great moment.”
And when the band had its first concert back together in June at Centennial Lakes Park, it was “just a huge boost. Really lifted our spirits,” Shlosberg said.
The Torchlight Concert
In addition to the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band show, the Torchlight Concert’s pre-show was filled with early-20th-century elements. Lighthouse Night, which features remote-controlled boats from the Edina Model Yacht Club, were also part of the evening’s festivities.
The pre-show included five-cent helium balloons, antique cars, sleight-of-hand magician Steven Carlson, 25-cent ice cream cones, a “mechanical man” street busker, pre-1900 high-wheel bikes and an organ grinder.
There were also about 350 torches lit up around Centennial Lakes Park for the concert, Crosbie said.
“It’s so charming. It’s so beautiful,” he said. “When you walk into that Centennial Lakes amphitheater past 20 antique cars and past all these flickering, twinkling torches, and you’ll get into that place to see an old-fashioned band concert, it’s like a time machine.”
A fireworks display ended the night just after the band’s final number, an 1896 Sousa-original song called “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
“People leave there feeling a sense of joy and fulfillment. And our dream is for them to spread that, maybe for the next couple of days, maybe even the next week,” Crosbie said. “If they could just pass that feeling on in whatever situation they’re in, that’s great. I mean, that’s the power of music.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
