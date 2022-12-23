The story of the Pinky Swear Foundation began in December 2002 when Steven Chepokas made a pinky-swear promise to his son, Mitch, before the boy passed away from bone cancer.
Mitch made his dad promise that after he passed away, he would continue to help families with kids with cancer like himself. Twenty years later, and Chepokas has not broken that pledge.
When Mitch was in the hospital for osteosarcoma, or bone cancer, he once overheard a family next to him on the pediatric oncology floor talking about how they didn’t have the money that year for Christmas gifts, his father explained.
“Obviously, cancer treatment is very, very expensive and that broke Mitch’s heart,” said Jake Leif, marketing manager of the Pinky Swear Foundation. “Mitch was a really caring kid. … Mitch was always thinking of people outside of himself.”
Mitch wanted to help so he asked his dad to take him to the bank so he could pull money from his savings. Mitch and his dad divided the money and while everyone was asleep, packed bright orange envelopes with money for each family.
“Mitch and his dad went around and dropped these envelopes onto tables next to each family, every single family on that floor,” Leif said. “Not small amounts of money either. Mitch filled these envelopes with $100 bills.”
Afterward, Mitch told his dad they should do the same thing the next year, but Steven had to tell his son that because of his prognosis, he wouldn’t be there next year.
“Mitch, without pause, said, ‘Dad, that’s OK. But then I want you to pinky swear with me that you will continue to help kids just like me after I’m gone,’” Leif said.
Chepokas founded the organization in 2003, originally naming it the Miracles of Mitch Foundation before changing it to the Pinky Swear Foundation.
While other organizations help families with medical bills, the Pinky Swear Foundation helps with “everything in between,” according to Leif.
“As we say when a kid gets cancer, life continues to happen,” Leif said. “It’s not like you get to just take a vacation from everything else and focus on your kid. Life keeps going on.”
The foundation helps families with a variety of living expenses, including mortgage and rent payments, auto payments, gas and groceries.
Children and families usually become connected with the foundation through the social worker they are assigned after the child is diagnosed. The social worker provides a book of different resources and assistance that patients and their families can apply for, including the Pinky Swear Foundation and its All-Star Fund.
Leif said the most common assistance needed among families is mortgage and rent payment assistance.
“Keeping a house over someone’s head can be extraordinarily tough, again, when it comes to trying to pay for everything. … At least one parent usually has to step away from [their] job,” Leif said.
The foundation raises money through regular fundraisers, such as lemonade and popsicle stands and partnerships with local organizations to do register round-ups where customers can donate toward the foundation. Recently, the organization raised $300,000 during its 2022 Pinky Swear Radiothon.
Those who have received assistance from the foundation can also participate in All-Star Experiences, featuring games and events – created by and for participants between the ages of 11 and 18 – such as baking and cooking games, virtual animal encounters or sports games. The experiences are designed to help take the child’s mind off the stress and worry of their cancer journey and allow them to connect with other young people going through the same thing.
Leif said Mitch’s willingness to help other people can be seen in the families and children the foundation continues to serve.
“These families and kids specifically go through horrendous things and they come out on the other side with a smile and a willingness to want to help other people just like them,” Leif said. “It’s awe-inspiring.”
