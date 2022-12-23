Mitch

Since Mitch Chepokas passed away in 2003, the Pinky Swear Foundation has provided over $20 million in financial support to families with children diagnosed with cancer. (Photo provided by the Pinky Swear Foundation)

The story of the Pinky Swear Foundation began in December 2002 when Steven Chepokas made a pinky-swear promise to his son, Mitch, before the boy passed away from bone cancer.

Mitch made his dad promise that after he passed away, he would continue to help families with kids with cancer like himself. Twenty years later, and Chepokas has not broken that pledge.

