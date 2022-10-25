TEDxEdina 2018 - Yash

Sydney Raley, who will give a talk titled “A Teenager’s Experience with Autism and How It Can Save a Life,” is one of the speakers participating in TEDxYouth@Edina 2022 on Friday. Adult speakers will follow on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

After jumping through an open drive-thru window at an Eden Prairie McDonald’s and saving a customer from choking to death last December, Sydney Raley was praised far and wide.

Her story was shared on national outlets like CNN and NBC’s Today Show. She was honored at the scene of her heroism, where the franchise’s owner praised her for “putting the customer first.” In appreciation, McDonald’s gave her a $250 check and a basket full of goodies.

Inside the McDonald’s located next to Eden Prairie Center, franchise owner Paul Ostergaard honors Sydney Raley for saving a woman’s life while working the restaurant’s drive-thru in December 2021. (Submitted photo)

