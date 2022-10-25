Inside the McDonald’s located next to Eden Prairie Center, franchise owner Paul Ostergaard honors Sydney Raley for saving a woman’s life while working the restaurant’s drive-thru in December 2021. (Submitted photo)
Sydney Raley, who will give a talk titled “A Teenager’s Experience with Autism and How It Can Save a Life,” is one of the speakers participating in TEDxYouth@Edina 2022 on Friday. Adult speakers will follow on Saturday. (Submitted photo)
After jumping through an open drive-thru window at an Eden Prairie McDonald’s and saving a customer from choking to death last December, Sydney Raley was praised far and wide.
Her story was shared on national outlets like CNN and NBC’s Today Show. She was honored at the scene of her heroism, where the franchise’s owner praised her for “putting the customer first.” In appreciation, McDonald’s gave her a $250 check and a basket full of goodies.
In an article published by the city of Edina, Raley reflected, “Nothing about this experience is forgettable.”
For the Edina High School junior, not much is.
Raley said she drew upon her photographic memory as she worked to dislodge the McNugget from the woman’s throat. It had been almost four years since Raley had learned the Heimlich maneuver in a first-aid class, but her recall of the instructions was clear as she executed the abdominal thrusts, as another customer provided additional force in the life-saving effort.
The experience of that winter afternoon will be central to Raley’s upcoming presentation, titled “A Teenager’s Experience with Autism and How It Can Save a Life.” She will tell her story as part of TEDxEdina 2022, one of 23 speakers who will share their ideas in front of a live audience this weekend at Edina High School.
It will be the fourth Edina TEDx event, and the first since 2018. This year brings a new component, a special youth-focused Friday evening session featuring Raley and 12 other speakers as young as 12.
Local TEDx events like Edina’s are licensed by the larger TED Talks, which has curated a live forum for emergent ideas since 1984. TED Talks achieved widespread notoriety in the 21st century as its presentations garnered a collective 1 billion-plus views on the internet, according to the organization.
After the youth share their ideas Friday, 11 adult speakers will present on Saturday, touching on topics ranging from sober living, to “The Beauty of Bad Ideas,” to the untapped potential of refugees.
This year’s theme is “Look up. Embrace wonder. Find connections.”
In keeping with that exhortation, Megan Pickett, a professor of physics at Lawrence University in Wisconsin, will lead a stargazing experience Friday night with a local Dakota storyteller who will share stories of the night sky.
“We’re just trying to get the entire community involved,” said Charlie Greene, an organizer of the youth component of TEDxEdina. “ … The community aspect of it is really important.”
Greene was particularly excited about the youth program’s wide spectrum of topics, ranging from beekeeping to the value of a simple “hello.”
Drawing on her experience as a person with autism, Raley said she will tell her audience to be “more open to the fact that autistic people are truly capable of amazing things, and that neurotypicals should be more open to their experience and to what they have to say.”
People with autism exhibit savant-like abilities at a higher rate than other groups, according to a 2018 article in the journal, World Psychiatry.
“I can memorize license plates that I’ve seen on highways, like, two, three years prior,” Raley said. “I can remember incidents from when I was 3,4,5 years old.”
And she should have no trouble remembering her message on the TEDxEdina stage. “That’s another perk of photographic memory,” she said.
Having been part of theater productions since the age of 6, Raley doesn’t expect to feel nervous under the lights, so she should have no trouble driving her message home:
“Autism, a lot of times, is treated as a problem that needs to be solved, or like this terrible disease that needs to be cured. But that isn’t the case at all.”
If you go:
TEDxYouth@Edina 2022
Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Fick Auditorium, Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Road
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.