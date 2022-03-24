After a few years off due to COVID-19, TEDxEdina is returning this year – again bringing the community a platform to inspire interesting ideas.
The event, which will be held this fall, is a locally coordinated live speaking experience, spun off from the larger TED Conferences’ TED Talks. This year’s TEDxEdina will be the first one held since the start of the pandemic after the planned 2020 event was canceled. No TEDxEdina event was announced for 2021.
“We’re so excited for the opportunity to re-engage with our community, to provide an opportunity to gather the most interesting people in our community and give them a platform to share what they’re really passionate about,” said TEDxEdina organizer Cheryl Gunness, who is also community involvement coordinator for Edina Public Schools’ Community Education.
TED is a nonprofit that provides a platform for people to give short speeches intended to be used for “ideas worth spreading,” ranging from science to global issues to business, according to its website. It began in 1984 as a conference that brought together technology, entertainment and design, referring to the TED acronym. Some notable TED speakers have included researcher Brené Brown, author Sir Ken Robinson and business tycoon Bill Gates.
This year’s annual TED Conference is being held next month in Vancouver, British Columbia.
TEDx events, wherein the “x” means its an independently organized TED event within a local community, are guided by the larger TED rules and staged with a free license from TED.
Planning TEDxEdina
In 2015, Gunness, who was working on adult enrichment programming for the district, said she noticed that there was interest in the community for classes that had intriguing ideas or concepts – basically, college courses without the exams – but that finding a series of speakers was difficult.
So, as a fan of TED, Gunness recalled that the nonprofit offered independently held events. She ended up helping coordinate Edina’s first-ever TEDx event that year.
“We knew that our community is hungry for ideas and connecting with other people who are interested in the power of ideas to make our lives and our communities and our world better,” she said.
The organizing team is made up of a mix of community members, including those affiliated with the district and city committees, Gunness noted. “An important part of it, in addition to sharing the ideas, is involving the community in planning it,” she said.
TEDxEdina, last held in 2018, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s event, planned for Oct. 29, may include in-person and virtual options for patrons, Gunness said.
After COVID, “we have a lot more tools to do some parts of this remotely or in some hybrid way,” she explained. “People’s appetite for being all together in one big room and just staying there all day has probably diminished. So we are really trying to think out of the box a little bit as we plan this year’s event.”
To speak at TEDxEdina, participants are not required to live or work in Edina. A TED talk can last for no more than 18 minutes and cannot contain unsupported scientific claims or have a divisive agenda, according to a previous TEDxEdina news release. Speakers are not paid.
Previous speaking experiences
When Vikas Narula, co-founder of Keyhubs, a software and services company, spoke at his first – and only – TED event in 2017, he had just experienced what he called a “horrible failure” at another speaking event the year before.
During that previous speech, the entrepreneur had revised his presentation the night before, not allowing himself enough time to prepare prior to getting in front of an audience that he said included many highly influential people. Halfway through the speech, he “blanked,” Narula recalled.
He said that as a result, he felt nervous during his later TEDxEdina speech, which touched on the “power of connection” between oneself and others. In the end, Narula said he was glad he applied to speak again.
“It was very exhilarating, it felt good after I delivered it, ” he said.
Narula said he has since gone on to other big speaking experiences, including one for his alma mater, the Maharishi School in Iowa, that have been a success. He offered advice to future public speakers.
“If you don’t practice, if you don’t prepare, then the audience is gonna spook you,” he said. “That’s what saved me … when I gave my TEDx.”
Another past TEDxEdina speaker, Olivia Pierce, said a lot of rehearsal went into her speech on unconscious bias. Pierce spoke at TEDxEdina as an Edina High School junior in 2018.
Pierce, the daughter of Edina City Councilmember James Pierce and now a sophomore at Northwestern University in Chicago, said she had chosen to speak on unconscious bias, especially race, because of her own experiences in high school.
“In Edina especially, people can get sort of intimidated by the idea of talking about racism on such a large scale,” she said. “I wanted to come at it from a more specific angle that was also less controversial in a way.”
By the end of her talk, Pierce provided audience members with tips to tackle their own unconscious bias, such as being aware when using certain images, such as portraying Christianity’s Jesus as white instead of another race.
The experience overall “was really great, honestly, it was a lot of work to put it together but I had so much support” from the organizers, Pierce said.
The talks are intended to show off a wide range of the Edina community, featuring multiple fields and disciplines, Gunness said.
“Part of our goal is to put Edina on the map as a place that gathers and supports and celebrates and elevates ideas,” she said.
The organizing team received nearly 130 applications by the mid-March deadline and several others have indicated a desire to volunteer on the event, Gunness said. Interested speakers and volunteers are still invited to reach out, she added.
After reviewing all of the applications, the organizing team will invite a certain number of potential speakers to an in-person audition night. The applicants will then get up on stage and present their idea “in a nutshell” to a group of community members, who will later provide feedback, Gunness noted.
The team expects to announce the lineup of speakers, likely around 10 of them, on May 1 to allow them time to refine and memorize their speeches before the October event, she said. “Because it’s not that easy to really deliver a talk,” she explained.
Reflecting on his TEDxEdina experience, Narula said he was honored to be a part of it.
“Some piece of my work is out there. It doesn’t have a million views or hundreds of thousands views but some people have seen it and said, ‘Hey, you know, I learned something or I appreciated it,’” he said. “I feel like I’ve given back or contributed in some way.”
Narula added, “I mean, who doesn’t love TED? … Ideas worth spreading is such a simple concept and it’s transformed the world.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.