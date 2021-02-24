After being in remission for two years, 10-year-old Zachary McKeever’s cancer has returned, according to his father, Nickie McKeever, who is a peer coach for Edina Public Schools.
In an effort to help the McKeevers with treatment expenses not covered by insurance, teachers with Edina High School’s Social Studies Department, where the elder McKeever once taught, started a GoFundMe page for the family. The fundraiser, which has a goal of $45,000, has reached more than $36,000 in donations as of Feb. 19.
“As a family, we’re pulling together and we’re trying to find some strength,” the father said. “(Zachary’s) a very strong, incredibly funny kid. And he has not lost his sense of humor. And he continues to amaze us with his resilience.”
The boy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that arises from immature nerve cells, in April 2018, his father said. This type of cancer most commonly occurs in children ages 5 or younger, though it can occur in older children rarely, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Zachary underwent multiple extensive treatments until July 2019, though he was officially in remission in January of that year. The family found out last month the cancer was back, McKeever said.
The support given to his family has been overwhelming but not surprising to those who have been so close to them, the father said.
“We’re just we’re so, so grateful and appreciative of the support that we’ve gotten,” he said. McKeever has been with the Edina school district since 2008.
Apart from the GoFundMe, he added that some of his family friends have decided to do a daily 8:15 p.m. prayer in the 10-year-old’s honor.
“Now everyone that we know is praying … or being mindful or whatever their spirituality is. They’re setting aside a minute to think of Zachary,” he said.
Now, Zachary, who is being cared for at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, will undergo more treatment with various check-ins along the way to assess his health and determine the next steps, McKeever said.
His son’s nurses are “amazing,” he added. “To do this in the midst of COVID … it boggles my mind how great they are.”
And despite what Zachary is going through, he’s still enjoying the activities many kids do: spending time with his siblings, having fun with his puppy and gecko, and playing video games, his father pointed out.
“He’s a 10-year old kid and he’s acting like a 10-year-old kid,” McKeever said.
To donate, go to gofund.me/057e4f86.
