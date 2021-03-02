A longtime Indian-cuisine restaurateur is opening his first establishment in Edina this week.
The restaurant, Tamarind Indian Cuisine, will open Friday, March 5, at the spot off France Avenue that previously housed a Leeann Chin. Owner Diljit Singh, who owns several Indian restaurants in the metro, decided to open another in Edina because of its community, he said.
“Edina’s my dream,” Singh said. “This is one of the nicest (communities) ... There’s a reason I’m always looking forward to opening a restaurant around there.”
The restaurant, located at 3875 Gallagher Drive, is positioned next to Five Guys and across from Pinstripes and Centennial Lakes Park.
Menu items include classics like chicken tikka masala, lamb curry, vegetable samosas and naan. It also features dishes cooked in a clay oven known as a tandoor, vegetarian plates, and other vegan and gluten-free options.
Singh has been in the restaurant business for at least 20 years. He started by opening India Palace in Roseville in 1998, and has since opened six other Indian food establishments. Growing up in New Jersey, Singh has always been a “food guy,” he said.
Singh said he’s stayed in the industry because of the people he gets to meet and the atmosphere.
“You can ... connect with people and the food better than anywhere else,” he said. “That’s why it’s my passion.”
In addition to Tamarind Indian Cuisine and India Palace in Roseville, Singh owns India Palace restaurants in Woodbury, Burnsville and Uptown in Minneapolis, as well as Namaste Indian Grill Brewhouse in Arden Hills.
As a restaurant owner during the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh has had to endure hits to revenue. Across his restaurants, he’s observed a 24-30% drop in business. Loyal customers and takeout have been helpful, he said.
“We have a lot of good customers ... who’re helping us” he said. “They want us to survive around there. So they order more takeout and they want us to stay in business here.”
Though opening in a pandemic can be worrisome, Singh said his concerns were eased by the takeout side of the business, the new location’s size – which is smaller than is typical for his restaurants – and the impending widespread vaccinations.
“That is my hope,” he said.
Mayor Jim Hovland also recently welcomed the new restaurant to Edina at a City Council meeting Feb. 17.
“We’re pleased to have you here,” he said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the week of opening. The restaurant will open the week of March 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.