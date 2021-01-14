A Switzerland-based medtech company recently opened in Edina in a move to establish itself in a central area in North America to better serve its clients.
The company, REGENHU, provides bioprinting technologies worldwide, while also working to advance research in the industry and help clients learn to effectively use the technology. The new location will be its first in the U.S., becoming a central hub for delivering its service and allowing the company to be in closer proximity to clients in North America.
While REGENHU provides the engineering behind building bioprinters, bioprinting itself, which prints cells and biomaterials, could in the future build regenerative tissues, forming organs like hearts or livers.
“The opening of our U.S. office marks an exciting and important strategic step for REGENHU as we continue to expand our geographical footprint around the world,” CEO Simon MacKenzie said in a statement.
REGENHU first launched in 2007 as a relatively small company, borne out of a Swiss university idea to build the first bioprinter. The company was first called Delta Robotics, until 2011, when a group of investors from Nivalis Group, which invests in engineering innovations, became interested in the future of bioprinting.
MacKenzie told the Edina Sun Current that once it seemed to the investors a few years ago that bioprinting technology was set to take off, the company got even bigger. Shortly after that, MacKenzie replaced the company’s founder Mark Thurner as CEO.
MacKenzie, who has a background in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and company creation, made it his mission to expand the company in order to better reach clients where it would make the most difference to them. Thus, the company opened the new outpost in Edina.
Why the Twin Cities?
MacKenzie said the choice to open a new U.S. location in Edina was based on one big factor: It’s centrality in the U.S., which could help the company better meet the needs of clients.
“It was an ideal location for us,” he said.
What makes REGENHU unique from its competitors, MacKenzie said, is that not only does the company provide clients the instrument to conduct bioprinting, but also makes sure they understand how to use it. Competitors may stick around a few days to help, he said, but REGENHU is there months down the line. And if they need adjustments to the hardware, REGENHU can do that too, he said.
But in order to provide this service, the company has to be close by, MacKenzie said.
“You can only really do that if you really understand your customer, and you’re there on their doorstep,” he said.
And instead of setting up locations on both coasts, picking a spot in the middle – and among an “ecosystem of really interesting companies” – was the best choice, he said.
The U.S. also welcomes innovation, he added.
“In the U.S., people are more ready to take a step ... into more unknown territory and try things out. And for us, we are growing our software and our hardware, but at the request of the customers or the relationships that we have,” MacKenzie said. “U.S. researchers really push the boundaries, which then allows me to focus my research teams on what our collaborators really need to solve the problems in the next few years.”
Role in health
Bioprinters are instruments that are one part of the “triangle” that allows for the possibility of building organs in the future, MacKenzie said. Other parts of the triangle include the cells and the ink to glue the cells.
Bioprinting can allow for building patch-like structures that can be, for example, put onto the heart when there has been significant damage.
Other examples of uses for the printers now include building drug discovery models and printing pharmaceutical tablets.
Though REGENHU is a facilitator, MacKenzie said the end goal is to be able to print 3D regenerative tissues, so that there would no longer need to be donors for organ transplants.
Looking ahead
After having just rebranded the company, launched a new website, introduced two new instrument series and new software over the last year, REGENHU will begin looking into new applications and biological areas from these advances.
When travel starts up again following COVID-19, MacKenzie said that for the Edina location, he wants to build more relationships and strategic partnerships in the U.S.
“We’re actually actively working with people on projects, and we’re bringing our skills and complementing the biology side to really push some interesting projects forward, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on probably this summer,” he said.
REGENHU’s bioprinting academy, which allows scientists and researchers to test the company’s technologies alongside specialized field engineers, will also be located in Edina.
