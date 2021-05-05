Black Sesame. Lime Curd White Chocolate. Honey Chamomile Ale.
All of these unique flavors – and more – are ones that Sweet Science Ice Cream, which will open later this month at 50th & France, offers at various times throughout the year. The peculiar tasting options each have an accompanying periodic-table-style label, in line with the “scientific” aspect of the shop, like “BSe,” “LCWC” and “HCA.”
And the reason science is so important to the identity of the business is it’s use of all-natural, flavorful ingredients – something that sets it apart from many other ice cream brands, said Ashlee Olds, owner and founder of Sweet Science.
“Since we’ve announced (our opening), Edina has just embraced us,” Olds told the Sun Current. “We’re super excited.”
Sweet Science recently moved out of its space at St. Paul’s Keg and Case West 7th Market and will open on the Nolan Mains plaza at 50th & France in late May. In addition to providing scoops, the ice cream shop will be selling its full array of pints at the location.
Currently, there are no open ice cream shops located at 50th & France. The Edina Creamery, which has been closed in the area for at least the past year, has not indicated whether it plans to reopen. And a longtime Dairy Queen that used to sit just outside of the area closed in 2017, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.
Another dessert option, Sweet Retreat Cupcake Boutique, is still open at 50th & France.
At the new spot on the plaza of Nolan Mains, Olds said she’s excited to have her own standalone brick-and-mortar location.
Regular offerings will include pints, sundaes and novelties with ice creams and sorbets that have locally sourced, organic ingredients. The shop also takes into account special dietary considerations like its handmade gluten-free waffle cones, according to a press release.
In addition, the shop will offer monthly seasonal flavors like Blood Orange Cream “BOC” in the spring, Lime Curd White Chocolate “LCWC” and Peach Cobbler “PC” in the summer, Caramel Apple Cider Crisp “CACc” in the fall, and Peppermint Bark “PmB” in the winter.
Olds’ love for ice cream
In 2006, Olds opened her first food service shop, a coffee shop called Black Sheep Coffee – unrelated to the pizza place that came later. This was when Olds discovered that she enjoyed working for herself and working with food, she said.
Soon after, she ended up working for a local chocolatier, called Rogue Chocolatier. As the first employee, Olds worked closely with the owner while he made chocolate. While watching him, she noticed how passionate he was about chocolate and admired him for it.
She wondered what her version of that was – and instead of chocolate, “of course, it’s ice cream,” she realized. “I’ll choose it over anything else.”
Olds started Sweet Science in 2011 with herself as the only employee in order to not expand too fast, she said. The aim of the business was to fill a gap in the current market for ice cream that is not only all-natural but flavor-forward, she said.
“Our strawberry ice cream actually is made out of strawberries,” Olds said. “So, all of the flavors are super powerful.”
Olds said she uses her knowledge of food science and all-natural ingredients to craft the handmade ice cream while making sure it holds onto its flavor. “We’re using such great ingredients and no shortcuts,” she added.
To garner greater attention for the ice cream, Olds held monthly tasting events for the ice cream, which she made from a commercial kitchen. She would later partner with breweries and hand out 200-700 samples per event.
In the summer of 2018, Olds opened up a small ice cream window at Lake Como. And then, in the fall of 2018, Sweet Science took up a spot at Keg and Case, which had been recently developed at the historic Schmidt Brewery site in St. Paul.
Fostering joy and community
To Olds, ice cream extends beyond just a cold dessert to be enjoyed on a warm day. It’s a conduit for community, she said.
Since the founding of the business, the goal was always to open up her own scoop shop, Olds said. When she got that opportunity at Keg and Case, she was thrilled. But when the pandemic hit and mask-wearing became a mandate, Sweet Science’s indoor location in the market meant she couldn’t see the reactions of her consumers when eating the ice cream.
Now, at 50th & France, Olds said she is looking forward to getting that back.
“When you’re scooping and sampling and watching someone enjoy the ice cream right in front of you, it’s super satisfying and heartwarming and awesome to just be a part of that experience,” she said. “I’m super excited to get back into actually seeing people and connecting with them.”
And she hopes to give out special treats to dogs, just like she did at Lake Como.
Olds noted that some of the businesses that neighbored her along West 7th Street have also found new homes at 50th & France, including Pajarito and Scout. “It’s already shaping up to be such a great community,” Olds said.
In addition to the scoop shop, Sweet Science Ice Cream can be found in co-ops and grocery stores around the Twin Cities.
