The firearm discharge inside Southdale Center involved a single person who fired a handgun into the floor, was “slightly” injured and quickly fled the scene, Edina Police Chief Todd Millburn told reporters the afternoon of the Jan. 9 incident.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that a lone individual was involved with the shooting inside of the mall and that that person had jumped into a waiting vehicle just outside of the mall,” Millburn said.
Although one person was involved in the firearm discharge itself, “we know that there were two people involved in this incident and they also had fled the mall before police arrived and were able to fully secure the scene,” Milburn said.
Around noon, Edina Police responded to the scene, inside door 13, near the Hennepin County Service Center and an eyelash studio, according to Edina’s senior communications coordinator, Lauren Siebnaler.
Half of the mall went into lockdown for approximately 45 minutes while police cleared the building. At 1 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. Some stores closed for the day while others stayed open. The Hennepin County Service Center closed for the rest of the day.
An Edina Police officer was working inside the mall when the gun was discharged. When police arrived they found a blood trail and no victims, Siebnaler noted.
Police originally described the shooting as accidental but Milburn later told reporters that police have not determined whether that was the case.
Edina Police were aided by neighboring law enforcement officers, including Bloomington Police, Eden Prairie Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing camera footage for more information. The investigation remains active.
