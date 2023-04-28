An airsoft gun was found on one of the five suspects who were arrested for an attempted carjacking that prompted Valley View Middle School to go into lockdown on April 26, according to an update from the Edina School District and Edina Police.

The juvenile boys were arrested at 10:04 a.m. on April 26, six minutes after police were called to a location near 70th Street and Antrim Road, a short distance south of Valley View, according to a joint statement from the School District and Police Department.

