An airsoft gun was found on one of the five suspects who were arrested for an attempted carjacking that prompted Valley View Middle School to go into lockdown on April 26, according to an update from the Edina School District and Edina Police.
The juvenile boys were arrested at 10:04 a.m. on April 26, six minutes after police were called to a location near 70th Street and Antrim Road, a short distance south of Valley View, according to a joint statement from the School District and Police Department.
The victim of the carjacking attempt told police the boys pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, but that he was able to drive away.
An airsoft gun is a type of pellet gun that often has an orange tip to distinguish it from a full-powered firearm. The airsoft gun found on the carjacking suspect did not have an orange tip, according to police.
Statements from Edina Schools did not explicitly say whether the arrested teens are students in the district, and detailed information about the boys is not being shared publicly because they are juveniles. “However, in situations like this stringent disciplinary measures are applied and aligned with school district policy and procedures,” Stacie Stanley wrote in a letter to families.
As police responded to the incident, they requested that Valley View Middle School go into a lockdown. This was a “soft” lockdown, as opposed to a “hard” lockdown, Stanley explained. In a “soft” lockdown, the exterior doors are locked to prevent anyone from coming or going, while a “hard” lockdown means students and staff are locked in their classrooms with the lights off.
While the Middle School was under lockdown, district administration put Edina High School under a “stay-put” order, which means no one can enter or leave the building but activities go on as normal, Edina Schools spokesperson Daphne Edwards explained.
In responding to the attempted carjacking, police dispatch errantly asked Southview Middle School to go into lockdown. Once the error was identified, dispatch directed the lockdown request to Valley View.
The reason for the lockdown was not immediately clear to those in the building. “The Police Department did not share the reason or details for the lockdown request at the time that it was made, as they were actively working and focused on the incident,” Stanley wrote.
“We do know that when the request was made, the suspects had been apprehended and the lockdown was issued out of an abundance of caution due to the increased police presence in the area.”
The suspects in the attempted carjacking have been referred to the Juvenile Prosecution Division of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for charging considerations, according to the School District and Police Department’s statement.
