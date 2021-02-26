Despite the pandemic, perceptions about Edina Public Schools have remained generally positive, according to a recent survey of Edina residents and parents.
The survey, which was conducted by market researcher The Morris Leatherman Company, was presented to the Edina School Board at a Feb. 9 meeting. Compared to other districts in the metro and state, Edina Schools have maintained an above average rating in being positively perceived by residents and parents, even with the pandemic-racked year that left students going in-and-out of in-person learning.
However, the extent of positive responses has declined while staying favorable.
The survey included 625 randomly selected Edina school district residents. Of these, 180 had children in the Edina school district. In addition to the randomly selected participants, another 220 district parents were called for the survey.
Results, therefore, have two groups: an overall population group and a parental group, with an overlap of 180 residents who fit into both categories. The survey took place Jan. 7-26. The community survey is conducted annually.
The perceived quality of education in the district is overwhelmingly positive, with 93% rating it “excellent” or “good,” which, overall, matches the responses from 2020. But the share of respondents giving the “excellent” rating decreased from 50% last year to 32% this year, with a greater share of the favorable ratings falling under the label of “good.” This is a shift seen across the state, said Peter Leatherman, of Morris Leatherman.
But it is still considerably higher than other Minnesota districts’ ratings, which on average received a 14% “excellent” rating, Leatherman said.
By far, teachers were cited as being what both the parental group and overall population group liked most about the district. High-quality academics came in second. The most serious issue facing the district was determined to be the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the survey. But one in five respondents still said there were no issues, which Leatherman said shows a “reservoir of goodwill.”
Results from several survey questions showed declines in positive responses regarding residents’ feelings about the district, and a move toward uncertainty. For example, one statement asked whether the district is a good value for the investment. The “agree” responses decreased by 10 percentage points from last year while the “unsure” response increased 7 percentage points.
Other categories that generally fit this pattern addressed whether the district is being held accountable and if residents are proud of the district and would recommend it to others. Leatherman said it’s important to note that about 80% of respondents still viewed the district positively.
Feelings that the district did a good job on community involvement this year increased by 9 percentage points.
Hybrid vs. distance learning
Despite much parent worry about the quality of distance learning during the pandemic, respondents still rated the format positively.
Seventy-nine percent rated distance learning as “excellent” or “good,” with about 17% rating it “only fair.” By far, what respondents liked most about distance learning is the safety aspect, the survey said. The second-most popular aspect of distance learning was having more parent-child time.
The top improvement needed for distance learning was also more online class time, at 29%. The “unsure” category got the second-most percentage of responses.
For survey questions about the hybrid model, 93% of respondents rated it “excellent” or “good.” What people like most about the hybrid model is in-person teaching. The opportunity to socialize was the second-most popular aspect of hybrid learning.
The top improvement that could be made for hybrid learning is more online class time, according to responses. Nineteen percent of respondents said there were no improvements needed.
Ahead of the May referendum
Edina Public Schools recently voted to include a $7 million, 10-year technology levy and another $7 million bond issue in a May 11 referendum. Residents of the district will be asked to vote on both issues.
The bond issue would be to provide improvements to bus garage facilities and traffic control.
Respondents’ agreement that they would support a referendum to protect the investment in schools decreased by 10 percentage points over the past year. But the share of those who oppose the levy in concept, 19%, is at the low end for school districts, Leatherman said. When that number is below 30%, communities are willing to have a discussion, he told the School Board.
The share of those who perceive technology as “absolutely essential” has gone down, from 56% to 38%, with the biggest percentage of respondents indicating technology is only “very important.”
Leatherman said he’s seen that over the last five years, more Minnesotans seem to be concerned that schools are becoming too reliant on technology in the classroom. But now with COVID-19, that concern has likely been replaced with people worried that more technology will make it more difficult to get students back into the classroom, he noted.
Leatherman noted that when communicating about the technology levy, the district should make sure to highlight the opportunities it provides and its impact on student academic life, rather than emphasizing that equipment must be fixed or updated.
The $7 million technology levy received 74% “support” or “strong support,” and 23% “oppose” or “strongly oppose.” For those who said they supported the tech levy, the biggest reason noted was that technology is important. Opponents said taxes are too high.
The $7 million bond issue also received majority support, with 65% saying they “support” it or “strongly support” it. Twenty-five percent indicated they “oppose” or “strongly oppose” it. “Reasonable cost” and district needs, like the bus garage, topped the list of reasons to support the bond. Again, opponents said their taxes are too high.
If the district put both the tech levy and bond referendum on the May ballot, 62% of respondents said they would support both. 19% said they would oppose both.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
