The Edina City Council discussed two roadway reconstruction projects last month, with one approved and the other to be decided on at a later date.
The projects, both of which received petitions against adding sidewalks, were discussed at a time when, over the past year, the cost of roadway reconstruction has been highly debated. One of the projects, for the Creek Knoll area, was approved by the council at a Dec. 15 meeting without much neighborhood push-back on cost.
The decision on the other, which includes areas of Melody Lake, Grandview and Birchcrest, was delayed to some point within the next six months due to resident-estimated assessments reaching close to $25,000.
But the City Council indicated support for sidewalks in both projects – representing a strict adherence to city goals for physical connectivity in Edina.
The Creek Knoll road reconstruction project includes Beard Avenue, Beard Court and Fuller Street, among other roads. There are a total of 113 properties in this area. For this project, single-family homes will pay $15,300 in special assessments, or equal to one REU, or “residential equivalent unit.”
The second project – covering neighborhood zones Melody Lake A and B, Grandview A and Birchcrest C – includes Code Avenue, West 56th Street, Hansen Road and more. The number of properties in the reconstruction area totals 299 homes, with the REU at $24,200. The high cost is due to subpar soils, according to city documents.
Special assessment funding issue
In January of 2020, the City Council charged the city with creating a Street Funding Task Force, made up of residents with experience in the city’s street reconstruction program, to address the high cost to residents of street reconstruction. The Task Force was formed after a proposed project in the Prospect Knolls Neighborhood was delayed by the council due to a record-setting cost of $33,000 per home.
Currently, the city requires homeowners to pay for 100% of street reconstruction costs within their own neighborhoods via special assessments. Residents are not assessed for curb and gutter installation, sidewalks and other utilities.
The Task Force earlier this month released two recommendations to address the funding issue, with the goal of creating an equitable solution while upholding roadway standards. One of the recommendations is to have half of the street reconstruction paid for by special assessments and the other half paid for through municipal taxes. The other option is to have all street reconstruction paid for with municipal taxes.
A main reason the Melody Lake project did not garner approval by the council had to do with the high special assessment price and the wait for feedback from residents on the Task Force recommendations. The council would also need to approve these recommendations.
When the Melody Lake project returns for city discussion, more specific assessment costs will be available, along with feedback on the Task Force’s recommendations.
The city is requesting that Edina residents weigh in on the two recommendations from the Street Funding Task Force by Jan. 19. Feedback can be provided at bettertogetheredina.org.
City’s push for sidewalk connectivity
Both of the projects discussed earlier this month included a proposal for sidewalks – and subsequent petitions from residents against installing them on certain streets.
Many of the comments from the Creek Knoll project stressed that a sidewalk on a non-busy street, Beard Avenue specifically, is unnecessary. In arguing against a sidewalk, residents anticipated difficulty with snow storage and a loss of green space along a street that they already deem safe for walking.
Despite the opposition, the council voted to approved the Creek Knoll reconstruction plan as is, with many members citing a greater good for Edina due to better connectivity.
City documents point to the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan as a guide for the city proposing sidewalks on certain streets. For Beard Avenue, a sidewalk could connect people of all ages and abilities to parks, such as Chowen Park. It also cites a connection from the Minnehaha Creek pedestrian bridge.
Councilmember Mary Brindle reiterated a point on connecting Edina by having accessible walking routes. “You can look at this as an isolated piece of sidewalk, but it really isn’t that. It is part of a network,” she said.
“If we just kind of pick and choose, and put in some (sidewalks) and don’t put in others, we won’t have a network,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton also said.
In addition to the sidewalk resistance in the Creek Knoll project, the Melody Lakes project was the target of a petition against installing a sidewalk on West 56th Street.
Though the council did not vote on the Melody Lakes project, city staff asked councilmembers to indicate whether they intend to approve the plan with sidewalks. The council voiced support for the feature. According to city documents, physical connectivity of Yancey Park, Melody Lake and Highlands Park, South View Middle School and the neighborhoods across Highway 100 via sidewalks is important.
“This is the one street that we can link across. ... This entire piece is essential for the network,” said Councilmember Mike Fischer.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.