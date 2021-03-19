The city of Edina’s Street Funding Task Force presented its final report on reconstruction costs to the Edina City Council this month.
The report, which includes two recommendations for the council to consider, an updated analysis of the street reconstruction issue and an overview of community feedback, was presented to the council March 2. During the meeting, councilmembers asked questions of city staff and Task Force members in anticipation of a future vote to change the way street reconstruction is funded.
“This is one of those policy issues that is difficult in all cities,” City Manager Scott Neal said at the meeting. “The fact that we had a number of residents volunteer their personal time to assist us … really is a testament to the civic pride of Edina.”
Early last year, the City Council asked the city to create the Street Funding Task Force in order to address the high cost of street reconstruction faced by residents in some Edina neighborhoods. After a street reconstruction project in the Prospect Knolls neighborhood was projected to cost a historic $33,000 per home, the City Council delayed its implementation.
The city currently requires homeowners to pay for 100% of street reconstruction costs in their own neighborhood through special assessments. They do not have to pay for curb and gutter installation, sidewalk improvements and some other utility costs.
The Task Force came up with two recommendations to address the funding issue, which the public was able to provide feedback on through Jan. 19 on the city’s Better Together Edina website. The recommendations, which stayed the same in the updated report, are supposed to represent the Task Force’s goal to find a fair solution that upholds roadway standards while also being legally and financially sustainable, the report said.
The legal issue pertaining to special assessments is related to Minnesota Statutes chapter 429, which allows cities to assess a home for public improvements. But they must meet the “market benefit test,” meaning the assessed amount must be lower than or equal to the increase it would bring to a home’s market value. For some homes in Edina, this isn’t a concern but for others, it could be, Chad Millner, the city’s engineering director, to the Sun Current.
One Task Force recommendation is to have half of the street reconstruction cost paid for through special assessments with the other half paid for through municipal taxes. The other option is to have the entire street reconstruction paid for through municipal taxes.
In either option, the Task Force recommends that the cost of retaining walls and subcuts, which correct poor soil beneath roadways, no longer be included in assessments. Instead, they should be paid for by taxes in the first year of a 16-year period during which homeowners’ responsibility to pay those costs would be transferred to the general tax base, according to the report.
Questions of fairness
Starting in June of last year, the Task Force met 16 times to discuss how the city could move forward to address street reconstruction costs. The group was made up of residents who both have and have not been assessed for special assessments in their own neighborhoods.
According to the report, community feedback generally indicated that those who had already been assessed believed it to be unfair that they would have to pay municipal taxes on another’s street. For those not previously assessed, many responded that the city should tax those who had already paid less, but that everyone should also have “skin in the game” when paying for roads, according to the presentation given to the council.
Of those who weighed in on Better Together Edina, 100% were from residential properties, Millner noted. Fifty-eight percent preferred the half-and-half option while 42% preferred the all-taxed option.
After the task force’s discussions, the report said the members determined that the current system is both fair and unfair, but that it needs to change due to the potential legal issue.
According to the presentation to the council, the Task Force came to a series of understandings that it’s unfair for someone to pay more or less based on the characteristics of where they live, unfair that some people may have to pay twice and unfair that some people could live in Edina for more than 30 years without paying for a special assessment. They also acknowledged that it’s unfair to those previously assessed.
But the Task Force also found out that assessing homeowners for 100% of street reconstruction is not legally or financially sustainable. There is no legal way to refund past assessments or tax residents at different rates, the Task Force noted.
The report also indicates that Edina is an outlier among metro-area cities in putting 100% of the cost burden on residents.
Under the half-and-half option, the city estimates that the tax levy would see an increase of .2% per year, which is a $4.28 increase in annual taxes for a median-valued home in Edina. The median-valued home is considered to be $551,300. With the 100% taxed option, the tax levy increase per year would be .65%, which is a $10.49 increase for a median-valued home.
In both options, with the cost of subcuts and retaining walls taxed in the first year of a 16-year period, an owner of a median-valued-home would pay an extra $37.90, according to the presentation.
“I’m deeply appreciative of the hard work of the Task Force and its chair and director Millner,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said after the presentation. “You’ve been dealing with not simply the numbers and the concepts but you’re also dealing with the concept of fairness, and that’s a hard thing to get your arms around.”
He added, “But sometimes it’s not possible to meet everyone’s expectation of fairness.”
Task Force member Matt Scherer, who was assessed at his past home and will be assessed at his new one, said a 100% taxed approach is likely the most fair, but it’s “tricky” when the city is in the middle of the process of assessing properties. A shift to 100% taxed could be possible in the future, he said.
“Whatever you decide to do is going to be a little fair and a little unfair, and there’s no way around that,” Ann Swenson, the former Edina City Council member who chaired the Task Force, told the council.
Chip Howard, a task force member who has lived in Edina more than 30 years without being assessed, said it isn’t fair that he hasn’t had to pay. But a change in policy should represent where the city wants to be at the end of the day without having to revisit the issue in the near future, he added.
“I don’t think … halfway measures to appease people at this stage are going to stand the test of time,” Howard said.
But either of these options may not necessarily be the final decision on street reconstruction policy. Millner told the council at its March 13 retreat that staff recommends a 100% taxed option with a five- to 10-year transition instead of a 16-year period, which would lower the city’s legal risk.
The City Council will need to take action to approve a policy change at a future date. During the retreat, Millner said a decision to remove subcuts and retaining walls from the special assessments should be reached by April 6. Millner said that if an overall street reconstruction policy is not chosen then, the council should look to make one during 2022 budget conversations in August.
