Edina’s Charlie Sandven scored just over two minutes into the second overtime to give the Hornets a 7-6 win over Moorhead in a thriller of a Class AA quarterfinal played Thursday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

Edina (20-6-1) appeared to be in control of the game with a 6-2 lead as Bobby Cowan picked up his third goal of the game. 

Robbie Clarkowski
Buy Now

Edina High boys hockey goalie Robbie Clarkowski fends off a high shot on the way to winning an All-Lake Conference award.
Matt Vander Vort
Buy Now

Matt Vander Vort of the Edina High boys hockey team is outnumbered along the boards during the Hornets' 1-0 loss to the Minnetonka Skippers.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments