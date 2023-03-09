Edina’s Charlie Sandven scored just over two minutes into the second overtime to give the Hornets a 7-6 win over Moorhead in a thriller of a Class AA quarterfinal played Thursday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.
Edina (20-6-1) appeared to be in control of the game with a 6-2 lead as Bobby Cowan picked up his third goal of the game.
Thirty seconds later Moorhead’s Abe Carlson scored what would be the first of three goals by the unseeded Spuds over the second half of the final period to force overtime.
Caleb Anderson’s power play narrowed the gap to 6-5 with 2:49 to go before Colby Krier picked up the equalizer with 58 seconds left with the extra skater on the ice.
Moorhead’s Parker Gast opened the scoring 5:24 into the quarterfinal before No. 3 seed Edina bunched the next three goals together including Cowan’s first coming 55 seconds into the second period with assists from Ryan Flaherty and Jackson Nevers.
Cowan finished with two assists to give him five points in the game and Flaherty added three assists for four points.
Only three third period penalties were called in the game and the teams each had 30 shots on goal. Edina grabbed a 10-4 edge in the second period while Moorhead used a 16-8 advantage in the third period and 3-1 in the first overtime which spanned eight minutes. After a full intermission, Edina outshot the Spuds 4-0 in the second overtime before ending the game.
Edina will face unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall during Friday’s Class AA state semifinal at 6 p.m.
CDH upset No. 2 Maple Grove 3-1 in the opening game Thursday.
Minnetonka OT winner!
Top-seeded Minnetonka (27-2) needed overtime to get past unseeded Hill-Murray (14-14-1) 4-3 as John Stout came through with the winner 7:21 into the extra session on Thursday’s third game of the day.
Hagen Burrows not only opened the scoring for the Skippers coming 5:32 into the contest but tied the game at the 15:59 mark of the final period, 3-3.
Minnetonka kept the pressure on Hill-Murray all game by outshooting them by a 44-15 margin but the Pioneers goaltender Jack Erickson made 40 saves to keep them alive.
The Skippers will face the winner of the No. 4 Andover/ No. 5 Lakeville South game at 8 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.