Facing an estimated $4 million deficit for the 2023-24 school year, the Edina School Board unanimously approved the district’s preliminary general fund budget guidelines at its Feb. 13 meeting.
Estimated based on operations continuing in their present form, the deficit would likely have ramifications on borrowing and property taxes, according to Mert Woodard, director of Edina Public Schools business services.
“Overall, we expect that the assumptions and parameters … would result in a $4 million deficit to the district’s unassigned fund balance policy, which would immediately put us out of compliance and likely result in the removal of our AAA credit rating,” Woodard said.
“The result of losing that rating would mean we would have to issue more debt to complete the projects that we otherwise would have. So our principal and interest payments for taxpayers would increase so they would directly notice that on their property tax statements.”
Woodard and district accountants calculated a projection of the district’s costs and revenue streams for next year and, based on these results and community feedback from a series of public meetings, developed budget guidelines they believe would best suit the needs of students and staff.
Preliminary budget assumptions and parameters
The district is assuming flat enrollment in its budget analysis but does account for two additional sections of the Spanish dual language program at Countryside Elementary.
Currently, it is estimated that district enrollment for the 2023-24 school year will be 8,563, based on a five-year weighted average, according to the meeting agenda packet.
The administration will continue to track enrollment at all grade levels until the final budget is recommended for approval by the board in June and will adjust the budget and staffing accordingly, the agenda packet stated.
The district is assuming there will be no changes to current student ratios and staffing, including 20-24 students in each Kindergarten class, 22-25 in each second grade class, 24-26 in each third grade class, 25-27 in each fourth and fifth grade class, 28.15 students in each middle school class and 30.85 in each high school class.
According to Woodard, the primary source of revenue for the district, along with most other school districts in the state, is the Basic Education Revenue, which the district is assuming will be $7,000 per adjusted pupil unit, a 2% increase from the 2022-23 school year allowance of $6,863.
The projected 2% increase will provide the district with an estimated $1.3 million of additional revenue to be used for any purpose.
According to Woodard, the basic education revenue source “represents about 47% of the district’s general fund revenue,” or about $65 million.
Woodard said while this revenue source is “relatively stable,” it does not keep up with inflation and rising education costs. “The formula has increasingly lost value,” he said.’
Woodard said state aid is also lacking for special education services and is unable to fully cover the cost of these services. The district spends around $22.5 million per year on special education services and brings in about $15 million in revenue.
Basic education aid and local property tax revenue takes care of the $7.5 million gap, according to Woodard, “which limits services we can provide, not only to those special education students, but to all students.”
Woodard said the administration concluded that most of the district’s revenue is linked to funding sources that do not increase with the increase of the district’s costs, especially staffing.
“This leaves us in a situation where we have to consider budget containments on a year-to-year basis,” he said.
The administration is still hopeful that Gov. Walz’s education funding proposals for the state surplus, which would provide the district with an additional $1.3 million over its current projections, will pass. But until anything is official, the district is expecting “all other revenue, including special education, federal programs, user fees and local miscellaneous revenues to remain flat,” according to the meeting agenda packet.
“While we’re hopeful that the governor’s proposals are appropriated by the Legislature, developing a budget on political prosperity probably isn’t responsible and not something that we’ll recommend at this point,” Woodard said.
The district’s operating levy allowance of $2,105 per pupil unit will result in an additional $2.2 million, and the capital projects levy will bring in $454,000, according to Woodard.
The district is recommending that no additional non-licensed staff be hired at both the school and department level. It is also recommended that no more specialists, media specialists, counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers on assignment and other licensed staff be hired.
Special education staffing is recommended to remain the same unless demand for individualized education programs increases and requires additional staff.
“Overall,” Woodard said, “we’re budgeting using an assumed 4.03% increase in the aggregate to all staff members that’s going to result in an additional $5.7 million of expenditures for non-salary budget, including utilities, supplies, fuel, etc. We’re assuming a 4.59% increase or an additional $1.7 million above the current year.”
Finally, the administration recommends a budget of $1.5 million for post-employment benefits and severance costs.
Cost containment measures
The district’s administration discussed how to address the deficit “in detail” using the Budget Reduction, Reallocation and Revenue Generation process, gathering input from stakeholders and staff and having “countless meetings with senior-level leaders as well as building principals,” according to Woodard.
“The [cost] containments were developed by myself, my cabinet colleagues, the building principals. And we’re confident that the cost containment recommendations will not impact the classroom or will minimize the impacts on the classroom and to our existing staff,” he said.
As a result of federal funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund ending in June, the administration recommends reducing the number of paraprofessionals hired during the pandemic to assist with in-person instruction.
According to Woodard, the district used this funding to hire 15 paraprofessionals for Kindergarten classes and 25 paraprofessionals for first-grade classes during the pandemic.
“That’s something we would recommend regardless of the budget containment citation,” Woodard said.
Superintendent Stacie Stanley emphasized that special education students will not be impacted by changes in paraprofessional staffing. “If all of a sudden we just dropped 50% of the level of support for students with IEPs [individual education plans], then the state would question that,” Stanley said.
It is also recommended that the position of business services account specialist be eliminated along with business service professional development and travel fees. These eliminations would save the district $105,000.
Each fiscal year, the teaching and learning department is allocated around $400,000 for a new curriculum for the next school year. “We believe we can eliminate or defer about $100,000 of those expenditures and then bring the budget back to $400,000 in fiscal year 2025, so that will save about $100,000 next school year,” Woodard said.
The administration is also recommending that a peer coaching position be eliminated when it becomes vacant in July and no more fellows be added to the teaching fellowship program.
“The individuals who are currently part of the program will likely remain as part of the district staffing contingent upon them meeting performance standards and other requirements of holding those positions,” Woodard said.
It is also recommended that staffing in the Student Services department be re-evaluated.
“We believe that through realignment and attrition, we can reduce the number of staff in that program and not affect the classroom, so there are about 1.5 FTEs [full-time equivalent positions] that we believe we can eliminate,” Woodard said.
The administration also recommended reducing the budget for the Achievement Integration Program by about $150,000.
“These would be things that we would do anyway, even if we did not have a $4 million deficit projection,” Board Member Michael Birdman, the board’s assistant treasurer, said at the meeting. “That’s the prudent fiscal management that’s required to run this public entity so I wanted to make sure the community understands that well yes, whenever you see a $4 million number, that’s a scary thing, and then you talk about cuts.
“ … What we’re trying to do is address our concerns for this next year but more importantly, we have things that are coming in the following year and the year after that, and we’re not quite sure what the state funding is going to be. We have to prudent as far as how we want to handle that.”
Stanley thanked the community members who were in attendance at the district’s town hall meetings regarding the budget.
“Your voice really mattered. It was so helpful for us in making decisions and I just truly appreciate that,” Stanley said. “At the meetings at the time my goal was to prioritize class sizes and to have the least impact on schools, and I really do believe that the feedback allowed us to do that.”
